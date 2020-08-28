Mapping out a reader's delight 

click to enlarge Semicolon Bookstore

This Saturday, August 29, is Independent Bookstore Day and there’s not a better time for us to embrace small business, especially those that try to bring us entertainment, educate us, and make us better citizens. Lofty goals, ya know (but let me tell you that you can totally just go to places like my beloved Quimby’s and purchase Marcie and Peppermint Patty mini-comics if that’s your thing, and you'll still be supporting small business).

We love bookstores here at the Reader and we were able to highlight some great ones for our Books issue back in July. If you missed it because there is SO MUCH STUFF GOING ON THESE DAYS, fear not - we’ve got articles online and we made this amazing map of some of Chicagoland’s indie book shops for you to check out. Shout out to our graphic designer Amber Huff for her beautiful work on this. We liked it so much that we’re now offering a printed poster version at our online shop. And bonus! You can buy both the Chicago Reader 2020 Indie Bookstore Map along with this year’s Mellow Bike Map and live your best reading and riding life. Your purchases keep us going, so map us out to the future, willya?

Though it’s not as fun as my usual picks, I urge you to check out some of our recent coverage related to COVID-19 and its consequences. Stay healthy, y’all, we want you around.