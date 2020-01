Longtime Reckless Records buyer Jim Magas quits to spend more time with his music 

click to enlarge Jim Magas may not have a truckload of boats anymore, but he's still got lots of records in him that need to come out.

Christopher Rejano

If you're a Chicago record hound, you've probably bought an LP from Jim Magas: in the early 2000s he co-owned Weekend Records & Soap, and for the past 15 years he's been slinging wax at the Wicker Park Reckless Records. But late last month, Magas announced that he's leaving the record-store life—his last day at Reckless is Saturday, January 18. "I've absolutely loved all my years behind the counter, but I feel like I've got a lot of potential and want to challenge myself in new ways," Magas says. He's also a fixture on the midwestern experimental scene, and he owns the label Midwich Productions—pursuits he'd like to devote more of himself to. "Creatively, I feel like I'm firing on all cylinders, and I want to see where that energy takes me. I just want total freedom to pursue what life has to offer." His first album as James Marlon Magas drops via Midwich in the spring.

The 2015 Magas album Heads Plus

Heads Plus

Chicago fourth-wave emo four-piece Kittyhawk haven't played a show since June 2016, but that's about to change! At the end of the month, they're heading to Japan for a brief tour, and they've added a new member, bassist Clare Teeling. But they'll play one gig for locals before they head east. On Saturday, January 18, they headline an all-ages DIY show; e-mail kittyhawkisaband@gmail.com for details.

It's hard to believe it's been only 18 months since Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist Dan Jugle died in June 2018—his much-missed talents shone in such varied projects as electronic combos Dar Embarks and Ghost Arcade and indie-rock group Chandeliers. On Monday, January 20, dance label Clear (cofounded by local DJ MTZ) releases a four-song 12-inch from Juzer, Jugle's duo with fellow club-music innovator Beau Wanzer, that's stuffed with slashing EBM clatter and high-energy alien funk. Hypnotic acid-tinged jam "September" elicits the clammy feel of a claustrophobically crowded dance floor right at the peak of the party. v



