Longtime Reckless Records buyer Jim Magas quits to spend more time with his music 

Christopher Rejano

If you're a Chicago record hound, you've probably bought an LP from Jim Magas: in the early 2000s he co-owned Weekend Records & Soap, and for the past 15 years he's been slinging wax at the Wicker Park Reckless Records. But late last month, Magas announced that he's leaving the record-store life—his last day at Reckless is Saturday, January 18. "I've absolutely loved all my years behind the counter, but I feel like I've got a lot of potential and want to challenge myself in new ways," Magas says. He's also a fixture on the midwestern experimental scene, and he owns the label Midwich Productions—pursuits he'd like to devote more of himself to. "Creatively, I feel like I'm firing on all cylinders, and I want to see where that energy takes me. I just want total freedom to pursue what life has to offer." His first album as James Marlon Magas drops via Midwich in the spring.

<a href="https://midwichproductions.bandcamp.com/album/heads-plus">Heads Plus by MAGAS</a>

The 2015 Magas album Heads Plus

Chicago fourth-wave emo four-piece Kittyhawk haven't played a show since June 2016, but that's about to change! At the end of the month, they're heading to Japan for a brief tour, and they've added a new member, bassist Clare Teeling. But they'll play one gig for locals before they head east. On Saturday, January 18, they headline an all-ages DIY show; e-mail kittyhawkisaband@gmail.com for details.

<a href="https://kittyhawkisaband.bandcamp.com/album/sundae-bloody-sundae">Sundae Bloody Sundae by Kittyhawk</a>

It's hard to believe it's been only 18 months since Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist Dan Jugle died in June 2018—his much-missed talents shone in such varied projects as electronic combos Dar Embarks and Ghost Arcade and indie-rock group Chandeliers. On Monday, January 20, dance label Clear (cofounded by local DJ MTZ) releases a four-song 12-inch from Juzer, Jugle's duo with fellow club-music innovator Beau Wanzer, that's stuffed with slashing EBM clatter and high-energy alien funk. Hypnotic acid-tinged jam "September" elicits the clammy feel of a claustrophobically crowded dance floor right at the peak of the party. v



<a href="https://clear.bandcamp.com/album/juzer-old-reliable">Juzer - Old Reliable by Juzer</a>

