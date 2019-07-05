 Lydia Lunch pairs weapons-grade spoken word with manic no wave in Verbal Burlesque | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

July 05, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Lydia Lunch pairs weapons-grade spoken word with manic no wave in Verbal Burlesque 

By

click to enlarge Lydia Lunch

Lydia Lunch

Audrey Penven

RVerbal Burlesque with Lydia Lunch, Baby Magic, Forced Into Femininity

Sat 7/13, 7 PM, Reggies’ Music Joint second floor, 2105 S. State, $18, 18+

Two years ago, legendary avant-garde artist Lydia Lunch brought her all-star no-wave revival band Retrovirus to Chop Shop. The group laid down a charismatic, devastatingly tight set that wove together works from all phases of the singer’s storied career and even included crowd-pleasing Pere Ubu and Suicide covers. Her latest project is a very different type of act, despite containing two Retrovirus members: bassist, keyboardist, and sound artist Tim Dahl and drummer Weasel Walter (guitarist in Retrovirus), a former Chicagoan who leads the notorious (and recently reactivated) Flying Luttenbachers. Their collaboration, Verbal Burlesque, is a noisy trio that combines spoken word and improvisation. Lunch has been releasing music ever since emerging from New York’s 70s no-wave and noise scene, and she has equally deep roots as a poet, writer, and darkly hilarious ranter. Walter tells me that he has no idea what Lunch’s screed topics du jour will be, but their 2016 collaboration, the long-form composition Brutal Measures, probably provides a decent idea of their sonic attack at tonight’s show: clattering drums and roaring, hissing electronics create a jagged but supportive nest for Lunch's chanting, hectoring, harrowing, and sometimes evilly playful performance. It’s a rare artist who can stand in the center of a such a storm without ceasing for a moment to be the center of attention. Lunch, Walter, and Dahl have worked together long enough to have a second-nature understanding of each other’s madness and methods, and their interplay in this format should be electric.   v

