Blues guitarist Lurrie Bell beat mental illness to build a thriving career By the early 90s he didn’t even own a guitar anymore, but now he’s got a shelf full of Blues Music Awards.

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.

