Luftwerk mourn the vanishing ice caps with a Pritzker Pavilion installation 

You're not alone if climate change makes you feel like you're in a sci-fi dystopia. Chicago public artists Luftwerk, on the other hand, were inspired by a trillion-ton iceberg the size of Maryland that split from Antarctica in 2017, and in response they created the multimedia project Requiem: A White Wanderer. It includes sculptures that resemble shards of ice, as well as a sound installation and a collaborative piece for orchestra and voice, the latter created with composer and former Chicagoan Katherine Young. Both audio components are based on seismic recordings of the berg's slow disintegration, and on how that might sound to sea animals. The installation will use the 22-channel sound system at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, where it runs Friday, January 31, till Sunday, February 2, from 11 AM to 6 PM each day. All weekend, guided "sound walks" will help visitors appreciate the installation, and on Saturday the Pritzker stage hosts concerts of Young's collaborative piece at 5 PM and 7 PM (the latter followed by a panel discussion).

A mockup of the Pritzker Pavilion stage demonstrating how the sculptures pictured above will be incorporated into Saturday's concerts

Courtesy Luftwerk

Excerpts from an earlier version of the White Wanderer installation audio, rendered in stereo

White Wanderer

Last year local producers Azarias, DJ Skoli, and Loony Is Normal launched the series Kinky Yeti, joining the likes of Open Beats and Push Beats on the city's beat scene—aka its arty instrumental hip-hop community. Kinky Yeti stands out among local events partly because it books rappers and singers, not just producers. On Saturday, February 1, Kinky Yeti throws itself a first-anniversary party at Bourbon on Division; the three cofounders will perform, along with rappers Sudo Black, CMoneyWave, Kilt Karter, Vantablac Sol, Martell DB, and Nabuddah.

<a href="https://kinkyelevatormusic.bandcamp.com/album/kinky-compilation-vol-1">Kinky Compilation Vol. 1 by KinkyElevatorMusic</a>

Rogers Park record and stereo shop Audio Archaeology (1324 W. Devon) is closing for good—Saturday, February 1, is its last day. On Sunday, the store began selling its inventory at a deep discount, with new records between 30 and 50 percent off. Owner John Arnsdorff couldn't be reached for comment by press time. v



