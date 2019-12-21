 Local indie rockers Doleful Lions have long been overlooked, but they’ve never lost their spark | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 21, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Local indie rockers Doleful Lions have long been overlooked, but they’ve never lost their spark 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Doleful Lions

Doleful Lions

Courtesy the Artist

REarth Program, Doleful Lions, Camp Edwards

Mon 12/30, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, free, 21+

Chicagoan Jonathan Scott founded his indie-rock band Doleful Lions in 1996, and though they’ve been active ever since (albeit with a revolving-door lineup), they’ve mostly gone overlooked. That could be in part because Scott has avoided aggressively promoting his group, but I still wonder why more people haven’t found and fallen for Doleful Lions. Their effervescent power-pop melodies, topped with Scott’s unsettlingly sweet and appealingly out-of-focus vocals, should’ve at least made the band a sleeper success. They had a great start, quickly signing to downstate Illinois indie label Parasol, which released their first seven albums between 1998 and 2008, and since then Scott has remained prolific—for seven years or so he’s averaged almost two Doleful Lions full-lengths per year, which he records himself and releases either through his own Crowned and Conquering Child imprint or with somebody else’s microlabel. Maybe if Doleful Lions had ever gone dormant, indie-rock obsessives might’ve had the chance to miss Scott and “rediscover” his work. I’m glad he never put the project to bed, though, because he’s consistently made music that gets stuck in my head for weeks. His two 2019 albums, Hidden Thunderdomes and Doleful Lions (the latter on Chicago’s Tastee Records), contain plenty of charming, bucolic songs that might even stay in my rotation when Scott inevitably releases even more equally excellent material.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Earth Program, Doleful Lions, Camp Edwards

    Recommended Free Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Earth Program, Doleful Lions, Camp Edwards @ Empty Bottle

    • Mon., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

12.21.19
Holiday of Horror featuring Macabre, Novembers Doom, Without Waves, Everything Must Die
Music
Holiday of Horror featuring Macabre, Novembers Doom, Without Waves, Everything Must Die Reggies’ Rock Club
December 21
Holiday of Horror featuring Hewhocorrupts, Something Is Waiting, Extraction Point
Music
Holiday of Horror featuring Hewhocorrupts, Something Is Waiting, Extraction Point Reggies’ Music Joint
December 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation