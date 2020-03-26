 Screen in place | Movie Feature | Chicago Reader

March 26, 2020 Film | Movie Feature

Screen in place 

Ditch Netflix and stream to support local film institutions instead.

By and

click to enlarge This week you can stream Corpus Christi as part of Gene Siskel's Film Center From Your Sofa.

It's no secret that all cultural institutions are taking a hit amid our current crisis. But things got personal for the Chicago film community when last week Kartemquin Films cofounder Gordon Quinn was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was a reminder not only of all the essential work he personally produced—Hoop Dreams and Minding the Gap among them—but a chance to reflect on how meaningful every aspect of the Chicago film community is to capturing these moments in time, broadening our horizons, and bringing people together even when we're apart. So over the next week (or more) when you're settling in for a movie, ditch Netflix and go for a local streaming option instead. We'll continue updating this list as we hear more, and you can always donate or buy DVDs, merch, and gift cards to financially support these institutions.


Facets Cinémathèque
The Facets film catalog contains more than 40,000 classic, international, and independent films available to rent, buy, or stream. Members have access to everything, but to stream you can also create an account and pay per view or donate as much as you can for each film—there is also a page just for movies for kids. new.facets.org/join

Gene Siskel Film Center
Gene Siskel is keeping the conversation going with Film Center From Your Sofa, where you can rent or buy from a different streaming schedule of films every day—this week Corpus Christi and Fantastic Fungi are on the docket. Each film will be announced with a Facebook event where folks can contribute to a discussion about each film. siskelfilmcenter.org/supportus

Kartemquin Films
The entire Kartemquin catalog is available to rent or buy online—subscribers get access to everything. While the production company was originally premiering four new films this festival season, only one, City So Real, was screened. They are hoping the other three—The Dilemma of Desire, Finding Yingying, and Represent—are made available for screening soon, either through the festivals they were supposed to premiere at or through purchase by a major distributor, so keep an eye out. kartemquin.com/donate

Music Box
Music Box Films is giving folks access to its streaming catalog at Music Box Direct for 30 days for free (use promo code: MBD2020). The new release Bacurau is available to stream on the Music Box Theatre site for the price of a regular movie ticket ($12). Half of the proceeds benefit the theater directly, and you can access the film for five days. And the Music Box has plenty of stay-home-friendly merch. musicboxtheatre.com/membership

Video Data Bank
The staff is still working digitally to continue providing screening files of many works in the collection and digital site licenses for educational use. They're also continuing to screen-free, curated programming over on VDB TV. vdb.org/support

Chicago Latino Film Festival
The annual festival, originally slated to take place April 16-30, has been postponed, but in the meantime they're offering CLFF Más, a streaming service featuring a selection of short films featured in past editions of the festival. Use the promo code SPRING30 for a 30 percent discount until April 30. chicagolatinofilmfestival.org/support-us   v

Comments

