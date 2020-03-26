Screen in place Ditch Netflix and stream to support local film institutions instead.

It's no secret that all cultural institutions are taking a hit amid our current crisis. But things got personal for the Chicago film community when last week Kartemquin Films cofounder Gordon Quinn was diagnosed with COVID-19 . It was a reminder not only of all the essential work he personally produced— Hoop Dreams and Minding the Gap among them—but a chance to reflect on how meaningful every aspect of the Chicago film community is to capturing these moments in time, broadening our horizons, and bringing people together even when we're apart. So over the next week (or more) when you're settling in for a movie, ditch Netflix and go for a local streaming option instead. We'll continue updating this list as we hear more, and you can always donate or buy DVDs, merch, and gift cards to financially support these institutions.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!