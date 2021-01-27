Paid sponsored content
Small businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and business owners are being forced to pivot during ever-changing health and safety standards, restructuring or temporarily closing their physical stores to be COVID-compliant, all while trying to manage and adjust to customers’ expectations and ever-changing shopping habits.
Launching a business during late 2020 would seem unrealistic to most, but Lalamove
did just that—they launched in Chicago in October to help small businesses compete with large national retailers.
Lalamove is an app-based delivery service that connects small businesses with local delivery drivers within seconds. The company merges the rideshare model concept with courier services that can deliver anything from flowers to furniture and everything in between, and provides businesses with a way to get deliveries to their consumers for four to eight times less than traditional shipping companies or other delivery apps.
Large retail and e-commerce companies have made it easy for consumers to buy just about anything and everything online. Lalamove helps small, local Chicago businesses compete by providing fast, same-day delivery for their customers, without them having to worry about managing their own delivery operations.
"Amidst COVID-19, it is more important than ever to shop local and support our small businesses," says Lalamove's international managing director, Blake Larson. "We look forward to providing our services to Chicago businesses in need of a fruitful start to the new year."
In 2021, Lalamove launched their Small Business Delivery Grants program to help businesses in all industries provide same-day delivery to their customers—at no cost to them. COVID-19 has made affordable, same-day delivery services a necessity, but many small businesses haven't had the resources to provide these services to their customers. Lalamove is awarding small businesses with Lalamove credit to cover their local deliveries for a month (up to $250 credit). Businesses interested in participating in the program can apply on their website.
Deliveries in a sedan start at $7.99 plus $1.10 per mile (first two miles free), and cargo vans start at $19.99 plus $1.40 per mile (first five miles free). Lalamove’s pricing also contrasts with food delivery platforms that charge restaurants 15-30 percent commission on the entire order; with Lalamove, businesses are never charged a commission of the total order and never pay membership fees or sign contracts to use the service.
Users and businesses can place an order via the Lalamove app or on its website, which is available 24/7. When placing your order, you are instantly matched with a driver and their vehicle. You can deliver to (or order from) up to 20 locations in one order with the multi-stop delivery feature, and you can schedule a delivery in advance or book for right then.
