 Lipstick Lobotomy looks at a Kennedy tragedy | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

February 18, 2020 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Lipstick Lobotomy looks at a Kennedy tragedy 

JFK's eldest sister pays the price for nonconformity in Trap Door's production.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Lipstick Lobotomy

Lipstick Lobotomy

Chris Popio

RLipstick Lobotomy

Through 3/21: Thu-Sat 8 PM, Trap Door Theater, 1655 W. Cortland, 773-384-0494, trapdoortheatre.com, $20 Thu-Fri, $25 Sat; also 2-for-1 Thu.

Kate Hendrickson directs the Chicago premiere of Krista Knight's Lipstick Lobotomy, an arch but moving 2019 play about mental illness, conformity, and the search for understanding in World War ll-era America. When Ginny (Ann Sonneville) checks into an upper-crust sanitarium hoping to be cured of obsessive thinking and persistent depression, she immediately latches on to Rosemary (Abby Blankenship), an unruly fellow patient and the eldest daughter of kingmaker Joseph Kennedy. What starts out as an over-the-top comic skewering of social mores gains a tragic gravity as the "cure" for the women's illnesses comes into sharper focus.

Ginny's and Rosemary's families want them to fit in and not embarrass them, so they resort to the latest, largely-unproven procedures to correct their behavior. When Rosemary's lobotomy goes so badly that it leaves her permanently incapacitated, Ginny is forced to rethink her ardent desire to follow her friend into the operating room.

The conflict between the desire to be like everyone else and to hold on to what makes one unique is an evergreen problem, given a twist in Knight's cheerfully tragic text. Each era has its quack cures that look barbaric in hindsight. I have no doubt that many 2020 treatments for mental and emotional troubles will be considered savage and inept within a couple decades. So cutting out chunks of brain matter to make women behave is, sadly, not as outlandishly archaic as it should be. The horrific final image of a roomful of patients dancing and singing in grotesque smile masks is now lodged in my head like a bad dream.  v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • <i>Lipstick Lobotomy</i>

    Recommended The Short List (Theater)
    Lipstick Lobotomy @ Trap Door Theatre

    • 2/13-3/21: Thu-Sat 8 PM $20 Thu-Fri, $25 Sat; also 2-for-1 Thu
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Dmitry Samarov

Agenda Teaser

02.18.20
<i>How to Defend Yourself</i>
Performing Arts
How to Defend Yourself Victory Gardens Theater
January 24
<i>Bug</i>
Performing Arts
Bug Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Downstairs Theater
January 23
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation