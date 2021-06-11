LifeVac Reviews: Can This Anti-Choking Device Really Save Lives?

If you have ever been around someone choking, you know it is a critical event that needs swift action to save that person’s life. But trying to think clearly during times of panic can be difficult, and using the Heimlich maneuver can be hit-and-miss in some cases, especially with children.
For peace of mind, you may want to consider LifeVac
. LifeVac is known as a life-saving device that can help in choking emergencies in adults and children alike. But is LifeVac the device for you?
Today, we’re going to dive deep into LifeVac. We will be taking a look at what LifeVac is, what it isn’t, how it works, plus so much more. By the end, you will be able to make an educated decision on whether or not to buy this potentially life-saving invention.
What is LifeVac?
In the past, you needed to be trained on the Heimlich maneuver for choking situations. But not anymore. LifeVac is known as the new way to help someone during a choking emergency.
What exactly is it, though?
LifeVac is a patented device that is designed to help in choking emergencies. It can be used on adults and children, making it a versatile product that should be found in your home. LifeVac is the most effective way to help dislodge obstructions from the throat during a choking emergency, which means you don’t need to worry about any negative effects that can potentially be fatal.
How is LifeVac Different From Other Choking Remedies
The main difference between LifeVac and other choking remedies is that there are no back slaps or abdominal thrusts required (both complicated methods resulting in broken ribs). Instead, LifeVac relies on suction for a smooth and easy anti-choking process.
How to Use LifeVac
The best part is, using LifeVac is incredibly easy. So, even when you’re in a choking crisis and may not be thinking clearly, you can still use LifeVac. There are no classes or special training required to use LifeVac. All you need to do is the following:
- Place LifeVac over the mouth and nose. This creates the important seal necessary for LifeVac to function correctly. It also ensures that anything lodged in the throat does not get pushed further downward in the airway.
- Pull to create a one-way suction. When pulling away from the face, the suction will remove anything lodged in the throat.
Yes, it’s that simple, and it works in seconds. Anyone can work with LifeVac, and it works on people of all ages, giving you peace of mind in the home.
Benefits of LifeVac
Just like any other purchase, it’s important to know the benefits to make the right decision. Let’s take a closer look at why you should buy LifeVac.
Safe and Effective
LifeVac has gone through several clinical studies
and third-party testing and has been proven to be a safe and effective remedy for choking. That is why it is FDA-approved and recommended by hundreds of doctors and medical professionals across the globe.
Works Quickly
When a loved one is choking, every second counts. That’s why you will be happy to know that LifeVac works in seconds. All you have to do is place, push, and pull, and you can save someone’s life. You can even use it on yourself!
Works for Everyone
There’s no need to have multiple life-saving choking products in the home when you opt for LifeVac. LifeVac is a one-time purchase that includes a child (over 22 pounds) and an adult mask.
Travel-Friendly
No matter where you go, you can always have peace of mind thanks to the easy portability of LifeVac. LifeVac is small and lightweight, making it easy to toss into a purse, travel bag, or another compartment. LifeVac even offers a specialty travel kit available for purchase
at checkout.
No Prescription Required
LifeVac does not require a prescription, which saves you time and money in the end. And don’t worry—just because there is no prescription, you shouldn’t fear it won’t work. There have been countless studies and research that prove LifeVac is safe and effective with an easy-to-use design. In fact, LifeVac has already saved 137 lives and counting!
Priced Right
You can’t put a price tag on health, especially when it comes to a choking emergency. However, you will be glad to know that LifeVac is a budget-friendly, life-saving product. You can also get huge savings when you buy more than one LifeVac.
Who Needs LifeVac?
Really, anyone can benefit from buying a LifeVac and having it in their home. Why? Because it’s an easy-to-use, go-to solution for all types of choking events. However, let’s take a closer look at why LifeVac should make its way into your cabinets.
Those Living Alone
For some, living alone has its perks. However, the downside is that there is no one to help you in a medical emergency such as choking. When you’re home alone and can’t dislodge your airway, you need to act fast. That’s where LifeVac comes into play.
Unfortunately, you will not be able to perform the Heimlich maneuver on yourself in a dire time. What can you do? Put on your trusted LifeVac device, push to create a suction, and pull to dislodge anything from your airway.
It’s that simple. With LifeVac, living alone just got that much safer.
Parents
It is an unfortunate statistic
, but a true one. Choking is a leading cause of injury and death in children. In fact, on average, a child dies every five days from a choking incident, and 34 children are admitted into the emergency room with choking-related injuries.
How can you make sure that your child is not one of them? While I’m sure you’re doing everything you can to avoid the situation entirely, it certainly helps to have a handy LifeVac on your side.
When buying LifeVac
, you get two masks—an adult-sized mask and a child-sized mask. As long as your child is over 22 pounds, you can use the child-sized mask to dislodge anything in their airway.
Ultimately, this device will give parents peace of mind.
Seniors
Whether you are a senior or live with seniors, LifeVac should be a part of your inventory. Why? Because a recent study
has shown that around half of people who die from choking-related incidents are over the age of 74. This is because seniors may develop a swallowing problem as they age while also losing moisture in the mouth, losing teeth, and losing muscle strength in the mouth.
Don’t let yourself or your loved one be a victim of choking-related death or injury. When you opt for LifeVac, you’re giving yourself and those around you peace of mind—no matter what age.
What Do Customer Reviews Say About LifeVac?
Hearing all of the benefits of LifeVac might be enough to sway some individuals into buying. However, I understand that it is important to hear from real
customers. That’s why I am including some of the reviews people have given LifeVac. That way, you know there’s more than just words backing up this trusted product.
Customers rave about the product. In fact, a recent review claimed that it saved her adult disabled son’s life from a choking incident that occurred in the car. Another says it saved her one-year-old's life after choking on breakfast.
There seems to be an endless supply of positive reviews from happy LifeVac customers. Many have made claims that it truly did save someone’s life. Others enjoyed how quick and easy it is to use the device. Still others applauded the top-notch customer service from the company.
That said, it’s clear to see why people love this potentially life-saving device. It is incredibly easy to use with no blunt force required. It works in seconds, which means you don’t have to panic during a crisis. Simply get the mask, place it over the nose and mouth, push, and pull. It could be that easy to save someone’s life, no matter what age they are.
If you want more real reviews from customers who have helped a loved one with their LifeVac, see the 137 stories and counting here
. There really is no better positive review than the many lives that the LifeVac has saved.
Is LifeVac Right for You? Final Thoughts
LifeVac is a responsible purchase that could possibly save someone’s life in the future during a choking incident. It works quickly and efficiently to dislodge items from the throat. All you have to do is place the mask over the nose and mouth, push, then pull. Within seconds, the individual will no longer suffer from choking and be able to breathe.
That said, is it right for you? Well, if you're in the market for an easy-to-use product that gives you peace of mind, I would say yes. This is especially true if you live alone, are a senior or live with seniors, or have children in the home. These circumstances have a higher chance of injury or death from choking, so skip the worry and buy LifeVac today
.
