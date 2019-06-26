LGBTQ Glossary 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Allosexual Used within the asexual community to mean someone who is not asexual
AMAB or AFAB "Assigned male at birth" and "assigned female at birth." Some people prefer DMAB/DFAB, i.e., "designated (male/female) at birth," or CMAB/CFAB, where the C stands for "coercively."
Aromantic Feeling little or no romantic attraction to anyone
Asexual Someone who has low sexual desire for sex or for a partner
Bear A person within male gay culture who projects an image of rugged masculinity
Binder Cloth strips, elastic, or spandex undergarments used to flatten the breasts
Biphobia Negative attitudes toward bisexual people
Boi Can refer to a variety of identities: a butch lesbian, a submissive in the BDSM community, a young trans man
Bottom The receptive partner, often seen as the submissive partner
Bottom surgery Typically refers to three types of surgeries: vaginoplasty, phalloplasty, or metoidioplasty
CisHet Someone who identifies with their assigned gender at birth and is also heterosexual
Constellation The interweaving and structure of a polyamorous relationship
Cub A younger version of a bear
D&D Drug and disease free
Datemate A gender-neutral term for a person you are dating
Enby A nonbinary person
Folx Alternate spelling of folks used to address a group of people in a nonbinary way
Front hole, back hole Alternate language for vagina/anus
Futch Used to describe a queer person who presents as both femme/feminine and butch
Gaff A device that hides the bulge of a penis
Gender dysphoria Distress that occurs when a person's assigned birth gender is not the same as the gender with which they identify
Gender nonconforming (GNC) Not being defined by society's conventional definitions of gender
Gender transition The process by which people strive to more closely align their internal knowledge of their gender with their outward appearance
Genderfuck Bending or fucking with gender roles
Grandy Gender-neutral term for grandma or grandpa
Intersex Individuals who are born with several variations of sex chromosomes, sex hormones, or genitals
Maddy A term for trans women who have children
Muffing Penetration of the inguinal canal; also a way to tuck, for trans women
Mx. Gender-neutral abbreviation for Mr., Ms., etc
Nibling Gender-neutral term for niece/nephew
Nonbinary Not exclusively masculine or feminine—outside the gender binary
Otter A gay man whose body type is thin or of athletic build
Pangender Identifying as more than one gender
Pansexual Someone who is attracted to all genders
PGPs Preferred gender pronouns
SOFFA Significant others, friends, family, and allies of trans people
Sprog Gender-neutral term for son or daughter
Stem A lesbian who falls somewhere between butch and femme
TERF An acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminists, i.e., those who are transphobic and do not consider trans women as women
Top The dominant, or pleasure giver
Top surgery Typically, breast augmentation or the construction of a masculine chest
Tucking The act or process of hiding the testicles or penis (see gaff)
Twink A young, small gay man
Two-spirit A term to describe a traditional third-gender ceremonial role among Indigenous North American people
Wolf Like bears, but more aggressive and masculine
Zaza Gender-neutral term for mom or dad
Ze/Hir, pronounced /zee/ and /here/ Gender-neutral terms to replace he and she and his and hers v