Chicago Pop Stars, Hardcore Heroes, and House Legends Book Launch Party 

Join the Chicago Reader here on July 16 for the launch of Chicago Pop Stars, Hardcore Heroes, and House Legends: 10 Years of Chicago Reader Music Features by Leor Galil. Celebrate Leor's debut book with interviews and performances by Kaina, Pivot Gang and the John Walt Foundation, Mike Kinsella of American Football, and Alderman Andre Vasquez.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!