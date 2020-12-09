Parked on a snow route on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's gig poster was created for a livestream concert by a famous Chicago-born jazz musician who's recently returned home. Singer Kurt Elling and his family lived for 12 years in New York City but moved back to Chicago over the summer (as he told the Tribune's Howard Reich, his family had long thought about taking that step, but the timing worked out this year). Earlier this fall, Elling played a run of livestream dates at the Green Mill, a home away from home for him for many years, and this week he followed it up with a holiday-themed show broadcast live from the club. He shared a video excerpt from a September performance on his YouTube page, which should give you an idea what the experience was like.

The Reader continues to accept submissions of made-up posters for made-up gigs, made-up posters for shows that really happened, posters for livestreamed shows, and posters for concerts where the audience can attend in person (with safety guidelines in place).

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything we receive, but we'll feature as many as possible. Your submission can also include a nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association—click here to tell your representatives to save our homegrown music ecosystems. You can also pitch in using the Reader's list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed staffers at Chicago's venues. And don't forget record stores! We've also published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Terri Morris

GIG: Kurt Elling's Christmas in Chicago with guest Lizz Wright, Sun 12/6, livestreamed from the Green Mill

ARTIST INFO: pennylanepublishing.com

FUNDRAISER TO CHECK OUT: A GoFundMe for Green Mill staff