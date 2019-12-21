 Kinobe juxtaposes East and West Africa in delicate, polished grooves | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 21, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Kinobe juxtaposes East and West Africa in delicate, polished grooves 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Kinobe

Kinobe

Meece Digital Media

RKinobe

Tue 12/31, 3 PM, May Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood, $22, all-ages

For the better part of two decades, virtuosic multi-instrumentalist Herbert Kinobe has composed exquisite Pan-African music from a Ugandan perspective. Born in 1983 in a small village outside Kampala near Lake Victoria, Kinobe (he performs under his last name) grew up hearing the music at the nearby Kanyange Nnamasole Tombs, a historic Buganda cultural site that regularly holds ceremonies and rituals, and at age nine he joined his school choir, which toured Europe. Kinobe’s journey has since taken him around the world, and since 2008 he’s divided much of his time between Kampala and Washington, D.C. Kinobe’s repertoire of original and traditional songs creates mesmerizing journeys that often highlight a single instrument at a time, flowing from one sonic texture to another as he complements his arrangements with his velvety voice. He always includes the sounds of his Bugandan roots, including shimmering cascades of notes from the bowl-shaped endongo lyre and reverberating plinks from the metallic keys of the akogo thumb piano, but he’s also spent much of his life strengthening his grasp of musical traditions beyond his homeland. At age 18, in 2001, Kinobe traveled to Bamako to study with Malian kora master Toumani Diabaté, eventually becoming a highly accomplished player himself; he’s also learned many other West African instruments. A committed educator and activist, he often tackles social and political subjects in his lyrics, always couching them in beautiful, delicate, and near-meditative grooves that weave together East and West African traditions at the intersection of Afropop and Afrofolk. He hasn’t been to Chicago since early this decade, and at this show he’ll perform in a duet with Ugandan percussionist and painter Denis Sewanyana. Against a backdrop of Sewanyana’s paintings, Kinobe’s remarkable collection of instruments—many of them homemade—will make for a rich visual feast to accompany the musical one.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Kinobe

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Kinobe @ May Chapel at the Rosehill Cemetery

    • Tue., Dec. 31, 3 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Catalina Maria Johnson

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

12.21.19
Winter Solstice Sunrise Concert Series featuring Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang
Music
Winter Solstice Sunrise Concert Series featuring Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Links Hall at Constellation
December 21
Holiday of Horror featuring Hewhocorrupts, Something Is Waiting, Extraction Point
Music
Holiday of Horror featuring Hewhocorrupts, Something Is Waiting, Extraction Point Reggies’ Music Joint
December 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation