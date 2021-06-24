The city is awake and alive 

We're open! While most of the state and the city has returned to business as usual in some ways, masks are still recommended for many public situations (and required sometimes, including when riding on the CTA). Here are a few activities (on and off­line) to consider over the next few weeks. We encourage you to follow the guidelines that the events and businesses that you choose to patronize have in place. Stay safe and enjoy.

Break the Siege: Medical Relief for Gaza

This livestream features a stellar list of artists, speakers, and musicians joining together to raise money for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund and the Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza via Doctors Without Borders. The online streaming program is hosted by HotHouse and features Amir ElSaffar, Maggie Brown, the Brooklyn Nomads, Vijay Iyer, and more. Sat 6/26, 7 PM, register, donate, and find viewing information at hothouse.net.

Chicago Reader Book Club: Fatimah Asghar

The Chicago Reader Book Club presents an online conversation between Fatimah Asghar, poet, filmmaker, and author of If They Come For Us and Reader co-editor in chief Sujay Kumar. Thu 6/24, 6:30 PM, ticket required for Zoom access; purchase at chicagoreader.com/bookclub, $20 for single session.

Chosen Few Picnic and Festival

The annual Chosen Few Picnic and Festival is a virtual online event again this year, featuring guest sets by Louie Vega, David Morales, and DJ Spen. The entire day will stream via the StageIt platform. Sat 7/3, 10 AM-10 PM, chosenfewdjs.com, $10.

First Tuesdays with Maya and Ben

The Reader's own Ben Joravsky and Maya Dukmasova host the first event of the year at the Hideout's patio space with First Tuesdays. Tonight will feature a discussion about the fight for an elected school board in Chicago. This is a ticketed event and you must be 21 or over with proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Tue 7/6, 6:30 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, hideoutchicago.com, $5.

Jaimie Branch: Fly or Die

Constellation hosts a concert by musician Jaimie Branch and her acclaimed ensemble Fly or Die. The show is open with limited capacity and also viewable at the venue's YouTube channel. Sat 7/3, 8:30 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, constellation-chicago.com, $20.

LowDown Brass Band

LowDown Brass Band performs a limited capacity indoor concert at FitzGerald's in Berwyn, open to those 21 and over. Fri 7/2, 9 PM, 6615 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn, fitzgeraldsnightclub.com, $20.

Midsummer Block Party

The Kimball Arts Center, located near the 606 Trail, celebrates its recent building renovations with a Midsummer Block Party featuring food, beer, cider, and batched cocktails from Ørkenoy (the brewery located in the Center) and guest vendors, along with music DJed by Wild Prairie Records and artwork for sale. It's free and open to all ages with preregistration requested: at press time, tickets were sold out but walk-ins will be allowed entry depending on capacity. Sat 6/26, 11 AM-8 PM, the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball, kimballartschicago.com, free.

Vintage Market

Vintage Market in Andersonville is an outdoor event with a variety of local clothing, gift, jewelry, and art vendors plus food from Downstate Donuts and the Happy Lobster Truck. Suggested donation benefits Andersonville Chamber of Commerce's neighborhood programming. Sun 6/27, 10 AM-3 PM, 1500 W. Catalpa, andersonville.org, $5 suggested donation. v