March 03, 2020 City Life | Street View

Form and function 

A DJ and radio host takes a considered approach to style.

By

click to enlarge Kevin Hsia

Kevin Hsia

Isa Giallorenzo

Kevin Hsia's attention to detail is evident in the way he's cuffed his military trousers, buttoned his denim shearling jacket, and sprinkled subtle pops of color all over his outfit. The 30-year-old DJ, radio host, and digital marketer describes his style as "modern-classic, through a playful lens that combines vintage, workwear, and at times, tailoring."

"I heard somewhere that a new piece of clothing that feels foreign at first becomes part of 'you' after three wears," he says. "I've stuck with that practice."

For inspiration, he looks to iconic actors who "embody a timelessness and confidence in dressing," such as James Dean, Don Johnson, Marlon Brando, and Clark Gable. He also turns to street style sites like The Sartorialist, old fashion ads, and Esquire magazine. Fashion for him is "the intersection of form and function."

"It's about self-expression, of course, but it's also something utilitarian for me. I often have long days and nights, so it's a considered approach for me to anticipate my day's activities. I try to respect the company I'm with and the venue and occasion."

You can hear Hsia every third Sunday on Sunday Record Club, a vinyl-focused radio show on Lumpen Radio (105.5 FM or lumpenradio.com), where he interviews local DJs, vinyl enthusiasts, and collectors.   v

Comments

