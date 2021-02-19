click to enlarge United Nations / Unsplash

Hey, how are you holding up? Did that question in itself seem like a threat? Yeah, we’re at that part of Chicago winter where people start to get a little antsy, and of course it doesn’t help that many of us are still waiting on vast vaccine distribution in order to feel completely comfortable socializing with groups, going out to stores, and even traveling on public transportation. We’ve purchased the cutest masks, learned how to use all the video conference software, and subscribed to a ton of Patreons and we’re still feeling ugh. And traveling through this journey of uncertainty is even harder when you’re feeling isolated and disconnected.

Staying active and social might seem like the last priority these days, and I know that joining in on fun events can feel like a mountain to climb when you have all this other stuff on your mind. Dear reader of the Reader, please rest assured that we need you! We’re so privileged to have you here. If you need someone to talk to, NAMI Chicago has a list of resources here or you can call their helpline at 1-833-626-4244 and they can help you find crisis resources and mental health organizations that are here to help you keep on keepin’ on.

ICYMI:

Our Associate Editor Jamie Ludwig interviewed Beth King of Bronzeville’s Intonation Music for our Chicagoans of Note series in the February 18 issue. Here’s Intonation’s 2020 Musical Celebration, put together to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s youth programs. Find out more about how to support them at their website.







More things to watch online:

Anytime: Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre (MPAACT) offers their Podcast Play series, which presents audio versions of some of their favorite past productions, including Feral, Shepsu Aakhu’s play about a young Black activist’s graffiti campaign. Tickets are $15 and give the ticket holder streaming access for three days.

Sun 2/21, 2 PM: The Million Tongues music festival offers a lineup of international folk, experimental, and underground musicians in the fifth of its broadcasts for the Experimental Sound Studio’s Quarantine Concerts series. The festival was founded by Reader contributor Steve Krakow.

Wed 2/24, 8 PM: Audiotree presents the band the Nielsen Trust, featuring Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist Rick Nielsen along with his family, in a livestream concert broadcast from Lincoln Hall.

v

