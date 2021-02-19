 Keep on keepin' on | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

February 19, 2021 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Keep on keepin' on 

Upcoming events and recommendations from our listings coordinator

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge UNITED NATIONS / UNSPLASH
  • United Nations / Unsplash

Hey, how are you holding up? Did that question in itself seem like a threat? Yeah, we’re at that part of Chicago winter where people start to get a little antsy, and of course it doesn’t help that many of us are still waiting on vast vaccine distribution in order to feel completely comfortable socializing with groups, going out to stores, and even traveling on public transportation. We’ve purchased the cutest masks, learned how to use all the video conference software, and subscribed to a ton of Patreons and we’re still feeling ugh. And traveling through this journey of uncertainty is even harder when you’re feeling isolated and disconnected.

Staying active and social might seem like the last priority these days, and I know that joining in on fun events can feel like a mountain to climb when you have all this other stuff on your mind. Dear reader of the Reader, please rest assured that we need you! We’re so privileged to have you here. If you need someone to talk to, NAMI Chicago has a list of resources here or you can call their helpline at 1-833-626-4244 and they can help you find crisis resources and mental health organizations that are here to help you keep on keepin’ on.

ICYMI:

  • Our Associate Editor Jamie Ludwig interviewed Beth King of Bronzeville’s Intonation Music for our Chicagoans of Note series in the February 18 issue. Here’s Intonation’s 2020 Musical Celebration, put together to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s youth programs. Find out more about how to support them at their website.



More things to watch online:

  • Anytime: Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre (MPAACT) offers their Podcast Play series, which presents audio versions of some of their favorite past productions, including Feral, Shepsu Aakhu’s play about a young Black activist’s graffiti campaign. Tickets are $15 and give the ticket holder streaming access for three days.
  • Sun 2/21, 2 PM: The Million Tongues music festival offers a lineup of international folk, experimental, and underground musicians in the fifth of its broadcasts for the Experimental Sound Studio’s Quarantine Concerts series. The festival was founded by Reader contributor Steve Krakow.
  • Wed 2/24, 8 PM: Audiotree presents the band the Nielsen Trust, featuring Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist Rick Nielsen along with his family, in a livestream concert broadcast from Lincoln Hall.
  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Public Service Announcement »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) Online
    Feral (Theater & Performance)

    • Available anytime with purchase $15 for three-day pass
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Nielsen Trust (Rock, Pop, Etc)

    • Wed., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Million Tongues Festival part 5: Celestial Earth Strings featuring Meg Baird, Bill Stone, Marissa Nadler, Jeffrey Alexander, Ash & Herb, Bill MacKay

    Recommended Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Online
    Million Tongues Festival part 5: Celestial Earth Strings featuring Meg Baird, Bill Stone, Marissa Nadler, Jeffrey Alexander, Ash & Herb, Bill MacKay (Rock, Pop, Etc)

    • Sun., Feb. 21, 2 p.m.

Related Stories

Trending

Fillet of Solo reminds us that no one is alone
Have you seen these 51 women?
A tale of two tapas bars
Predatory lenders want Pritzker to veto a limit on triple digit interest rates
Chicago dance artists figure out their next steps
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

02.19.21
<i>The Sorcerer's Lair</i>
Performing Arts
The Sorcerer's Lair
February 19
<i>Here Lies Henry</i>
Performing Arts
Here Lies Henry
February 05
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation