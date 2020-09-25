Just got paid 

Working:

This weekend, the National LGBTQ Workers Center hosts their online LGBTQ Economic Justice Summit, featuring a session on workers rights in Cook County. The Chicago chapter of the group also offers an Anti-Discrimination Hotline where LBGTQ workers can call to learn about their rights and local resources. The weekend summit is free to attend but registration is required.

Spending:

The ever-busy Public Media Institute, the parent organization of Lumpen magazine and Lumpen Radio (headquartered in Bridgeport’s Co-Prosperity Sphere) is dipping its toes into the buy local market with Buddy, an online shop for art and other wares created by local artists and artisans. The website is a prelude to a retail storefront that PMI is co-creating with the city of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (which will hopefully open downtown sometime in 2021—or whenever public health conditions allow).

And Working Again:

Working from home these days? Wanting some familiar sounds of the office?





To read:

Maya Dukmasova’s story about an eviction in Rogers Park is a gripping look at a tense situation (and the frustrations involved in reporting on it).

Events coming up:

Sat 9/26, 8:30 PM: Pianist Shi-an Costello plays John Cage’s Sonatas and Interludes for Prepared Piano at Constellation with limited tickets available. The concert will be concurrently livestreamed at the venue’s YouTube channel.

Sat 9/26, 7 PM: The recently renamed California psych-rock band Osees play a “meant to be loud” livestream ticketed show.

Sun 9/27, various times from 12:30 PM until evening: Hyde Park Jazz Festival hosts a day of outdoor performances scattered throughout Hyde Park, Woodlawn, Kenwood, and nearby sites. Concerts are free but donations to the organization are suggested.

Through 9/29: “Petite Mort,” an exhibition of work by artist Iris Bernblum, is free to attend at Aspect/Ratio Gallery. Entry by appointment only.

v

