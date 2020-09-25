Just got paid 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Working:
This weekend, the National LGBTQ Workers Center hosts their online LGBTQ Economic Justice Summit, featuring a session on workers rights in Cook County. The Chicago chapter of the group also offers an Anti-Discrimination Hotline where LBGTQ workers can call to learn about their rights and local resources. The weekend summit is free to attend but registration is required.
Spending:
The ever-busy Public Media Institute, the parent organization of Lumpen magazine and Lumpen Radio (headquartered in Bridgeport’s Co-Prosperity Sphere) is dipping its toes into the buy local market with Buddy, an online shop for art and other wares created by local artists and artisans. The website is a prelude to a retail storefront that PMI is co-creating with the city of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (which will hopefully open downtown sometime in 2021—or whenever public health conditions allow).
And Working Again:
Working from home these days? Wanting some familiar sounds of the office?
To read:Maya Dukmasova’s story about an eviction in Rogers Park is a gripping look at a tense situation (and the frustrations involved in reporting on it).
Events coming up:
