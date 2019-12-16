Jumanji: The Next Level playfully challenges compulsory identity 

In her famous 1975 essay Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema, Laura Mulvey argued that Hollywood cinema was structured by male gaze and male identification. The male spectator watches some male hero like, say, Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca or Daniel Craig in a Bond film, as he shoots the bad guys, resists the Nazis, saves England, sweeps women off their feet, and looks cool while making things happen. The watcher gets to feel "the power of the male protagonist as he controls events." The fun of Hollywood film, in Mulvey's view, is that it gives (mostly) men the chance to pretend to be more powerful men.

