 Johnny Pate is one of the great unsung architects of Chicago soul | The Secret History of Chicago Music | Chicago Reader

July 30, 2019 Music | The Secret History of Chicago Music

Share

Johnny Pate is one of the great unsung architects of Chicago soul 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge sh_johnny_pate_fixed.png

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.

  • Johnny Pate's soundtrack to the 1973 film Shaft in Africa
  • Pate arranged the 1967 Impressions hit "We're a Winner."
  • Pate arranged Major Lance's version of the Curtis Mayfield tune "The Monkey Time," which became a huge hit in 1963.
  • Pate also did arrangements for the 1964 album Movin' Wes by jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More The Secret History of Chicago Music »

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Steve Krakow

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.30.19
Kali Uchis, Iris Temple, Tatiana Hazel
Music
Kali Uchis, Iris Temple, Tatiana Hazel Metro
July 30
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation