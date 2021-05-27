Classifieds 

JOBS
TTX Co. is seeking a Senior DevOps Engineer in Chicago, IL with the following requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or related field and 1.5 years of related experience. Prior experience must include at least 1.5 years with each of the following: Perform continuous integration and automated deployment; develop tools and framework to improve operational efficiency; perform scripting for zero downtime deployments and anomaly detection; design cloud solutions for application high availability and to improve cost efficiency. Apply on-line at jobs.ttx.com
.
Driving with carvertise:
Earn monthly income. Earn up to $350 to $1500 each campaign. APPLY WITHIN TO JOIN THE WINNING TEAM. Interested applicant should apply to: gkaggs@mail.com
Select Minds LLC. seeks Master’s + 1 yr. exp/equiv.: Data Architect (SMDA21)
Python, Cobol, CICS, Spark, Mongo, DB2 and Oracle. Mail resume with job ID # to HR:1750 E Golf Rd, Suite 395 C, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Unanticipated work site locations throughout U.S. Foreign equiv. accepted.
Manager, Huron, Chicago, IL:
Identify, assess, & solve complex bus. prob. for integ. Workday cloud app w/ external apps across a wide array of HCM, Financial, & Acad. func. areas, where analysis of situations or data req. an in-depth eval. of var. factors. Must have MS+2 yrs or BS+5 yrs in Comp. Sci., IS, or rel. & exp. w/: i. integ. & people lead roles w/in tech. workstreams of 1+ HCM or Financials implement. for at least 2 phases; ii. Healthcare/Higher Ed client work; iii. current Workday Integ. & Studio Cert.; iv. dvlpmnt &/or architect. of integ. tech., incl. web services (REST &/or SOAP), XML, XSLT, & Workday Studio; v. scope & rqrmnts def., prob. solving, & process imprvmnts; vi. estimating, implement. planning, & proj. mgmt; vii. manag mult. proj. of dif. scale & duration; & viii. sftwr tools such as Notepad++, UltraEdit, Oxygen XML, & ASAP Utilities. Up to 80% travel to unanticipated worksites throughout US. Telecommuting allowed when not traveling. Mail resumes to: Amanda VanDrew, Mobility Associate, Huron, 550 W. Van Buren St., Ste. 1700, Chicago, IL 60607.
Sr .Net Engin - Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Create custom SW products for Freewheel to support advrtise platfrm. Reqs: Bach in CS, Engin, or rltd & 5 yr exp design, dvlp & maintain SW in Agile environ use C#, JavaScript, jQuery, Github, SQL Server, HTML, CSS & RESTful web service; write testable code; of which 3 yr incl use Entity Framework or ORM Lite; create modular code use IOC Container; & use CI/CD tools. Apply to: Denise_Mapes@cable.comcast.com
. Ref Job ID# 9851.
Adeptia, Inc. seek Software Developers for Chicago, IL location
to design sw solutions. Master’s in Comp Sci/related field +2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/related field +5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: Exp in design of unit test cases & performance of unit test cases; writing complex database queries; data mapping; data transformation; process flow design; solution architecture; sw installation in Windows & Linux; Java; XML; xpath; xslt; JMS; RDBMS; SQL; SQL Server; MYSQL; HSQL; SQL Procedures; Oracle; Tomcat; AS2; VAN; SFTP; FTPs; PGP; OFTP; Connect Direct; HTML5; CSS3; Shell Scripting; Javascript; ExtJs; EDI X12; EDIFACT; XQuery; XSL-FO; XSD; SharePoint; DFS; Eclipse; Putty. Travel req’d up to 10%. 40% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: HR.US@adeptia.com
RF:MN.
Software Developer II, Itasca, IL:
Research, design, implement & manage software programs. Test & evaluate new software programs. Work w/ Orca, Super Orca, Tidal Beyond Compare, Lean FT, Notepad++, Angular JS, AJAX, CSS, HTML, C#, Business Rules, Client Scripts, Design Patterns, MVC, Factory, UI Action, Intune, ServiceNow & UI Policies as req’d. Travel/reloc to various unanticipated locations. Telecomm permitted. Send res to: Prorsum Technologies, Inc., 650 E Devon Ave, Suite 175, Itasca, IL 60143.
The Department of Orthodontics, at the Univ of IL at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor (CT) with the following responsibilities:
Under direction and supervision, teach and train in General Dentistry and Orthodontics Specialty. Provide teaching and instruction services to post-doctoral students in both preclinical and clinical aspects of Orthodontics. Participation in faculty and course/curriculum activities, lecturing in continuing education courses, participation in medical science research activities related to Orthodontics, and publishing in premier publications. Assist department with administrative duties and University service as assigned. Requires a DDS or DMD degree or its foreign equivalent in Dentistry or related field of study, 2 yrs or Orthodontics residency training, 2 yrs of teaching bioprogressive orthodontic therapy, and a valid Illinois dental license. Some travel may be required for conference and other professional development activities and/or to give presentations at departmental CE courses. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 06/27/2021 to Anna Panova, Dept of Orthodontics, 801 S Paulina St, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to annap22@uic.edu
. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Director of Business Project/Program Management in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities:
Advance organization & corporate priorities & ensure business results are delivered & goals are set for departments & individual managers; ability to design & fully implement operating frameworks to connect & work across functions (Sales, Merchandising, Editorial, CS, Product, Finance, Risk management). Up to 30% international travel reqd. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24903
Transact’n Advs’ry Srvcs Supvsr – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP:
Prep, exmn & anlyze clnt accnt’g recds & fin. stmnts, ensur’g complnce with fdrl & state reg’ltns. Reqs: Bach’s in Accnt’g, Fin or rltd fld; 2 yrs’ exp as Ass’nce Assoc, Sr. Assoc. or a rltd pos & incl: Rev & ver’fy val’n of Pvt Eqty portf’lio comp invstmnts incl anlyz’g compr’ble comp fin’ls, EBITDA mltple inputs, & validat’g Disc’nted Cash Flow mdls against audit’d financ’l data; Ld financ’l rprt’ng intern’l cntrls & proc assessm’ts for Prvt Eqty firms, identify’g & dcmnt’g deficienc’s & depart’s from GAAP; Cmplte rotat’ns in Spcltst Financ’l Accnt’g Advis’ry & Anti-Mny Lnder’ng (AML) grps at a Big Four firm, advis’g on GAAP to IFRS cnvrgnce, CECL, Debt or Eqty trtmnt of putt’ble warr’nts, & perform’g cust’mr due dilg’nce on AML bnk’ng custmrs. May be req. to wrk at vari’s locat’ns thrgh’t the U.S. May req up to 25% trvl. Mail res. to: Attn: C Volkening – Ref # 2098, 30 S. Wacker Dr, # 3300, Chicago, IL, 60606
Business Systems Support Technician:
Provide internal IT support & maintenance to ensure quality & security of IT systems. West Dundee, IL location. Reqs MS in Network Tech & Mgmt & 2 yrs exp as Sr Support Tech. Send resume to: Renishaw, Inc. 1001 Wesemann Dr, West Dundee, IL, 60118. Attn: M. Tures.
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
1 Room for Rent: Logan/Lincoln Park - $535.
2 Roommates (male-27, female-29), laundry, blue line, sunny backyard, no dogs/cats, Available June 1. bethchinmusic@gmail.com
Sunny Andersonville large, two BR,
modern kitchen/bath, private balcony, natural wood, mini blinds, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, garage option, no dogs. $1245. 708-482-4712
MARKETPLACE
Create a Better Life for Yourself and Help Others Do the Same.
Call or Text (302) 268-8006 or Visit: www.LAVDirect.com Referral code- 814246.
stevensjoseph2011@hotmail.com
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
PERSONALS
Inside insight
LaGaGa was seen with Tracy Guns & Britney Beach Spears at the World party. We laugh when M. Crew, B. Sabbath, Aerosmith, ACDC where telling jokes. Bieber came with Blake & Gwen What a fun night. Buy CD’s. Guns N Roses.
Love
Hollywood Rose
GNR reports
Rock Star Bunny text
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
EROTIC PHONE CHAT
Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.
HARDCORE ADULT TALK!
Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.