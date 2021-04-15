Classifieds 

JOBS
Logistics Coordinator:
Exp, route incoming & outgoing freight shipments. Take orders, arrange pickup of freight for delivery. Prep & examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges & tariffs. Track progress of shipments. Notify customers, arrange for delivery. Determine method of shipment, prep bills of lading, invoices, shipping docs. Estimate freight rates, record shipment costs & weights. Must speak Polish. Bachelor in Logistics. 6 months exp as logistics coord or any other profession related to business admin. Res: West Wind Express, Inc, 7050 S Archer Rd, Bedford Park IL 60658.
Social Media Strategist:
design social media campaigns. Req.: masters in marketing, marketing analysis, marketing communications/rel. fld. + 6-month exp. Apply: Wells Plumbing & Heating Supplies Inc, 916 W. 21st St, Chicago, IL60608; Attn: HR
Business Manager
In These Times, a nonprofit magazine covering politics and social movements from the left, is hiring a business manager. 3+ years experience as business or project manager required. $54,000 salary + great benefits package. Based in Chicago, near the Western Blue Line. Deadline to apply: Monday, April 12. LINK: https://inthesetimes.com/job-hiring-business-manager
The Department of Urology, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Clinical Urology/Physician Surgeon
with the following responsibilities: Under direction and supervision, assist department to teach and train medical students and residents in urology. Provide clinical patient care, including the treatment of male infertility, urological traumatic injury, and urologic oncology cases in the hospital and outpatient clinics. Conduct medical science research regarding the mechanisms and treatment of reproductive dysfunction, publish and present research findings, and perform University service as assigned. Requires an MD degree or its foreign equivalent, five years of Urology residency training, and a valid Illinois medical license or eligibility for an Illinois medical license. Some travel may be periodically required for conferences and/or professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by May 17, 2021 to Human Resources, Dept of Urology, 820 S Wood St, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to a urologyhr@uic.edu
. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The University of Illinois System requires candidates selected for hire to disclose any documented finding of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and to authorize inquiries to current and former employers regarding findings of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. For more information, visit: https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=4292&pageId=1411899
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Manager, Data Warehouse in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: perform in-depth technical data analysis & data reconciliation between various data streams. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R24694
Software Developer in Chicago IL.
Must have Bachelor Degree in Comp. Scien. or related. Develop customized ERP system to control inventory level. Use Big Data/BI to predict future usage based on past data. Perf. data pre-processing/data cleansing/data analysis/data visualization. Use Object-Oriented Programming & languages (Python/C++/HTML/PHP/Javascript/CSS/SQL). Use AI method to improve material planning accuracy & reduce manual work. Use Tableau to present on-hand inventory & material in transit, & forecast for top mgmt. easy to understand. Use D3.js & WebGL for real time inventory control. Send resume to: RDI Inc, 4101 W Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago, IL 60632.
DePaul University seeks Intermediate ERP Business Analyst/Developers for Chicago, IL location
to analyze enterprise resource planning sw apps in client/server & web-based enterprise app environment. Master’s in Comp Sci or Info Systems/Tech or related field+2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Comp Sci or Info Systems/Tech or related field+5yrs exp req’d. Req’d skills: exp in higher ed environment analyzing, designing, testing ERP, incl SDLC, peoplesoft sw apps, peoplesoft CRM data mining, working w/customers to analyze requirements, windows server, Linux, SQL, SQL server, Oracle, application engine, .NET, ASP, AJAX, JSON, web service integrations, Javascript, HTML, XML, XSLT, CSS, web services, UI design, PL/SQL, visual studio, visual studio code, tableau report server, sharepoint, C#, handlebars, DevOps. Send resume to: John Amato, REF: LVT, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., 7th Fl, Chicago, IL 60604
Manager: Elmhurst IL.
Direct, coord activities of employees for optimum efficiency in op. Plan, develop org policies, goals. Coord activities, marketing, sales, advertising. Comm w/clients, employees. Resp for marketing camp. Plan, manage budget. Analyze financials. Prep docs for accountant, 1 yr exp in any business admin position. Bachelor’s in business admin. Must speak Mongolian. Res: Smiley Niles II, Inc, battsetseg_muza@yahoo.com
DePaul University seeks Technical Operations Project Managers for Chicago, IL location
to oversee tech infrastructure projects for Depts. Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/Info Systems/related field+3yrs exp req’d. Skills req’d: Must have exp in higher edu environment w/ Windows Client/Server systems, ASP.NET (MVC, Web API), Azure, Oracle, SQL, T-SQL, TFS, Ajax, JavaScript/JQuery/AngularJS/Knockout, CSS/Sass/Less, SQL Server/RDMS, Entity Framework, Object Oriented & Service Oriented architecture (SOAP, RESTful), Unit Testing, Automated Build Tools, Design Patterns, Agile/Scrum, UX design principles. Send resume to: Amada Powers Snowden, REF: MR, 1 E. Jackson Blvd, STE 9500 Chicago, Illinois 60604
Senior Network Engineer, Consolidated Trading LLC, Chicago, IL.
Configure and troubleshoot issues related to multicast routing protocols like PIM SM and PIM SDM. Configure and troubleshoot routing protocols like BGP, OSPF and EIGRP. Architect modern network designs to facilitate high throughput across our environments. Implement advanced network monitoring system for a critical trading environment. Configure and maintain site to site VPNs. Re-architect portions of the network. Test and deploy/upgrade network hardware. Troubleshoot LAN/WAN/VPN connectivity issues. Configure and deploy network equipment and maintain connectivity to various exchanges. Configure and deploy network devices (switches, routers, firewalls). Must have a Masters Degree in Computer Science or a related field. Must have five (5) years of experience as a Network Engineer. Must also have five (5) years of experience in network deployments; network security designs; and installing, configuring and deploying firewalls. Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to recruiting@consolidatedtrading.com
and reference job code SNE0321.
Quantitative Trading Analyst:
Look for statistical arbitrage opportunities in fin markets using math computations & spec quantitative trading models. Trading fin securities; generating revenues, manage desk’s trading books w/senior traders. Analyze large data. Research methods for capturing risk exposure. 1yr exp as quantitative trading analyst or working w/Risk Management and/or Quantitative Research projects. Master’s degree in Statistics, Finance or Mathematics. Res: Prime Trading LLC, 111 W Jackson Blvd, Ste 1310, Chicago IL 60647
Engineering Technical Support:
Proficient w/working in 2D/3D CAD Software, comp skills, blueprint & tech accuracy. Read prints, specs, requirements: tolerances, manufacturability, machinability, material, welding, finish, revisions. Develop process plan in M1 acc to customer requirements. Utilization of Enterprise Resource Planning Software as M1. Quotes, time frame, working w/purchasing. Verify customer requirements w/Red Layer Standards. Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. 6 months of any Machining/Manufacturing related exp. Res: Ace Metal Crafts Co, 484 Thomas Dr, Bensenville IL 60106
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
OBITUARY
David Paul Leoschke, 62 (July 23, 1958 to February 8, 2021).
David was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Alice Ruth Leoschke (nee Detjen) from Crosstown, Missouri and Floyd Laverne Leoschke from Lockport, New York. He moved to Glenview, Illinois with his parents at the age of 3, attending Immanuel Lutheran School and Glenbrook South High School. David graduated from Harper College and received a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He lived in several northwest suburbs, but spent most of his adult life as a resident of Chicago. David worked for the U.S. Postal Service, United Airlines, the Chicago Reader and the Ten Cat Tavern.
During the 1980’s David was active in organizations that advocated for a more enlightened United States government policy in Central America such as People’s Alliance on Central America and Casa Nicaragua.
Family, relatives and friends were very important to David. He enjoyed visiting his father, three brothers, his parent’s families and friends.
David was a lifelong baseball fan and a Chicago Cubs fanatic who was fortunate enough to finally witness a World Series win for his favorite team. He also followed the University of Illinois men’s basketball and Northwestern University football. David enjoyed camping and loved overseas travel especially to London, England.
David was obsessed with music and radio from a young age, had a large music collection and was a naturally gifted musician. He shared his love of all types of music as a disc jockey at radio station WCBR, as well as volunteering for years as a disc jockey at the student radio stations at Northeastern Illinois University and Loyola University. David would also share his love of music as a disc jockey at numerous Chicago bars. In recent years he took guitar lessons at the Old Town School of Folk Music.
David was preceded in death by his mother, his stepsister Lynn Houtler Manley, his stepmother Dorothy Houtler Leoschke and his father Floyd Leoschke. David is survived by his brothers Tim Leoschke (Karen), Joel Leoschke and Mark Leoschke; his nephew Tyler Leoschke; his stepbrothers David Houtler, Jeff (Jennifer) Houtler and Wayne (Carol) Houtler; and his partner Kate DePriest.
The support and care provided by Kate’s parents, Valerie and Bill DePriest, in David’s final year cannot be expressed in mere words and can never be compensated for.
A memorial will be held later this year when it is safe for people to travel and gather to share their memories of David.
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
Lake view 3014 N Kenmore:
Sunny 2BR, new kitchen, central heat and air, WBFP, hardwood floors, close to EL. Parking available. (312)593-8119.
mjglowdo@gmail.com
MARKETPLACE
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
ADULT SERVICES
