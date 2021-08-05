Classifieds 

JOBS
Vertex Consulting Services, Inc. in Schaumburg, IL seeks A) Full Stack .Net Developers
to architect & build apps ; B) Java Developers
who are resp. for app dvlpmnt using Java/J2EE techs; C) Network Administrator
to install, config, & support org’s LAN, WAN, and internet sys. No trvl; no telecom. Job duties are proj-based & performed on long term asgmt’s @ unanticipated sites w/i U.S. which may req. relo @ end of each proj. Email resumes to mannan@vertex-consult.com
H.O.M.E. needs Resident Assistants for Senior housing.
Duties include housekeeping, weekend meals, social interaction. Shifts are evenings, overnights, weekends and holidays. One-year residential, driver’s license required. Also basic housekeeping and cooking skills, strong work ethic, flexibility, humor, and compassion. Free R/B, plus $15/hr for hours above R/B requirement. See www.homeseniors.org
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks a Sr. Software Engineer
to architect, design, implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must take & pass pre-interview coding test. Option to work remotely. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID: 21-9011 in the subject line.
Trademark Litigation Associate in Oak Park IL.
Must have JD, 1 yr. exp., State license, Federal District Court admission, & 9 semester units of JD level IP law courses. TM litigation & prosecution; settlement negotiation; TM clearance, registrability analysis, licensing, assignments, worldwide portfolio management, & enforcement; drafting warning letters; drafting TM-related agreements. Send resume to: Merz & Assoc. 408 Madison St Suite A, Oak Park IL 60302.
Northwestern University seeks Assistant Professor for Evanston, IL location,
responsible for conducting advanced research in chosen areas of expertise and interest. PhD or DBA in Marketing/related fields req’d. Req’d: Potential for (or record of) superior research, adaptability & creative interests in application to marketing problems, excellent teaching ability, & strong recommendations. Applications should incl a complete curriculum vita, copies of research papers & 3 letters of recommendation. Send resume to: Tim Holbrook, REF: IM, 2211 Campus Dr., Evanston, IL 60208
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
Armitage & California, Rehabbed 3Bedroom Apartment
Second floor, New Bathroom New Stove New Refrigerator New Granite Countertop on Cabinets Hardwood Floors Throughout Laundry on premises, Separate Utilities, $200 Non-Refundable move-in fee per person, No Security deposit, No Pets, Rent $1,600 Per month For Information 773-470-8298
Bucktown : 1922 N Wilmot, 4 RMS, 2BR,
1 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. Free Laundry. $1300 + security . Avail 5/1. No Pets. Call (773) 317-3389
Logan Square
1st floor, 3 bedroom,
1 bath, hardwood floors, central air; laundry in basement; storage shed; 4 blocks from Blue Line. No pets, very clean, credit check. $1,900. 309-678-4592.
12x10 room for rent in a 2 bed, 1 bath garden unit
at Lunt and Wolcott. Utilities included and in unit washer dryer close to Metra stop. Call Aaron at 847-875-9422 to schedule an appointment. Rent is $650/month for September 1st.
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
NEW FICTION
A MATTER OF CONSEQUENCES, BY MICHAEL W. FALLS. A CLASSIC CHICAGO MURDER MYSTERY.
Waiting for you in print at BookLocker.com, also Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.com
. Catch the exciting trailer on YouTube.
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995