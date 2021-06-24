Classifieds 

JOBS
Potash Markets Grocery Stores located @ 875 N. State Street and 1525 N. Clark Street are hiring team associates for Part-Time employment in the following areas:
Deli-Cashiers-Stockers-Produce-Salad Bar-Meat-and Bakery. PotashMarkets is a Family Owned and Operated since 1950. To apply: visit our website @ www.potashmarkets.com
Front Desk/Reception
Prestigious Multi-Cultural salon in the South Loop seeking an outstanding candidate for Front Desk/Reception. Hours vary by day Tuesday - Saturday. Seeking a reliable individual with to provide excellent customer service. Please send your resume including hours of availability to info@vancleefhair.com
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Machine Learning Scientist in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities:
Use state-of-the-art techniques such as deep learning, computer vision and natural language processing to design end-to-end machine learning solutions. 5% travel reqd. Position based out of Chicago HQ but can telecommute 100% w/in San Francisco commuting area. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R25059
IT
Chicago, IL
SW Engin 2 - Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Create custom SW products to facilitate ad booking & finance functions that support clients. Reqs: Bach in CS, Engin, or rltd & 1 yr exp dvlp enterprise-scale SW in Agile dvlpmt environ; & use C#, JavaScript, jQuery, SQL Server, HTML, CSS & REST web services; of which 6 mos incl use GitHub & ORM frmwks; create modular code use IOC container; & use CI/CD tools. Apply to: Denise_Mapes@cable.comcast.com
. Ref Job ID# 5496
Data/BI Engin 3 — Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Contrib to Data & BI Team, resp for design & implmnt central real-time report pltfrm. Reqs: Bach in CS, Engin or rltd; 2 yrs exp design & prgrm relational DB use SQL; dvlp ETL process use SSIS; use C#.NET & SSAS; & apply automate process. Apply to: Denise_Mapes@cable.comcast.com
Ref Job ID #0050
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Director, Global VMO in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities:
Develop & monitor the strategy, deployment & consolidation of Groupon’s Global Operations for Merchant & Editorial Services in NAM, EMEA & APAC. 15% travel reqd. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R25058
RefugeeOne (www.refugeeone.org) is seeking a part- time (20 hours) Executive Assistant
, reporting to the Executive Director and Director of Human Resources. Duties include handling confidential information; correspondence; organization of Board and other executive level meetings.; assistance with recruitment and orientation of new staff. 5-7 years of experience, self -directed, proactive problem solver, able to prioritize and juggle multiple projects in tight timeframe. Comfortable in multi- cultural workplace. Send cover letter and resume to jdouglas@refugeeone.org
RefugeeOne (www.refugeeone.org) is seeking a part-time (20 hours) book- keeper
, responsible for monthly bank and account reconciliations, payroll assistance, processing of accounts receivable and payable. Reports to the Director of Finance. 3+ Years of experience, preferably in non- profit accounting. Familiarity with accounting software including Sage MIP. Flexible work schedule. Send resume and cover letter to jdouglas@refugeeone.org
Marketing Specialist:
Develop, coord marketing strategy & campaigns. Promote products/ services. Produce content for website to attract new truck drivers. Evaluate budgets, investment & profit loss projections. Develop pricing strategies. Compile lists of products or services offerings. Hire advertising, promotions, marketing media. Possess new clients through effective marketing skills. Monitor competitors. Bachelor’s in Business Admin. 2 yrs exp. Res: West Wind Express, 7050 S Archer Rd, Bedford Park IL 60458
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
