Classifieds 

JOBS
Big “O” Movers is hiring CDL Drivers with Moving Experience
Salary Negotiable up to $25.00/hour
Please contact: Odis Reams 773-487-9900
Law Office of RSB Ltd. seeks Paralegal in Warrenville
to rsrch anlyz & sum lgl sources & assist in case strategy. Req HS Dplma + 1 yr exp rltd fld. Req 12 mnths exp: imm case mngmnt sftwr sch as Imm Pro, INSZm, or LLX; prepping & sbmting cases w/ US cnslats abrd; prepping & sbmting follwng forms: AR11, G639, I90, I130, I131, I212, I290B, I360, I140, I485, I539, I589, I601, I601A, I765, I751, I918, N336, N400, N565, N600 & N600K; MS Word Excl & PwrPnt; and exp prepping mtns, appls, & brfs for sub to EOIR for var forms of rlf purs removal proc. Mail resumes to Rocio Becerril at 29W522 Batavia Rd, St 2, Warrenville, IL 60555
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Sr. Analyst, Product Analytics & Insights in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: Build & maintain data pipelines for real-time onsite behavior/transactional performance data capture. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24198. We will not sponsor or support applicants for any visa type that requires employer sponsorship or support
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Data Warehouse Engineer in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: Understand, measure, test, & report, on the fundamental factors that drive mktg success. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24196. We will not sponsor or support applicants for any visa type that requires employer sponsorship or support
Designer, The Pepper Group, Inc, Palatine, IL.
Create interactive design concepts for variety of mediums. Design mood boards, video storyboards, ad layouts, mock-ups & GIFs; Req: Bach/graphic design, visual comm design or related (or foreign equiv) + 1 yr exp as Graphic Designer & using Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effect & Dreamweaver. Mail resume to: Applications, Pepper Group, 220 N Smith St Ste 406 Palatine, IL 60067.
Warehouse Manager: Elmwood IL.
Direct, coord activities of employees to obtain optimum efficiency in sales, ops to max profits of wholesale business. Read blueprints from designers, architects. Plan business policies & goals. Coord activities of divisions: marketing, sales, advertising. Create proposals. Oversee tinting process of plaster. Comm w/clients, employees, vendors, suppliers. Coord deliveries of imported plaster from Italy & other decor finishes. Sup loads, shipments. Takes orders. HS. 2 yrs exp. Res: Artisan Venetian Plaster; reneepinto@att.net
The Department of Pharmacology, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor
to assist the department with the following responsibilities: Under direction and supervision, develop an outstanding independent nationally visible research program focused on stem cell biology, differentiation signaling mechanisms, genome editing tools in regenerative biology, reprogramming, lineage tracing analysis, and regenerative medicine. Conduct research to improve design novel rejuvenation technologies for aged HSCs and develop strategies that will improve cancer therapy and expand and improve regenerative medicine. Participate in teaching graduate level Pharmacology courses. Write grant proposals, publish scientific findings, and perform administrative duties and University service as assigned. This position will supervise approximately 2 Postdoctoral Research Associates and approximately 2 Visiting Research Specialists. Requires a doctoral degree (Ph.D. or MD) or its foreign equivalent in Health Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, or related field of study, plus 2 yrs of postdoctoral research training. Some travel may be periodically required for conferences or professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 01/13/2021 to Laura Foote, Dept of Pharmacology, 835 S Wolcott, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to ldevaney@uic.edu
. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Software Engineering Manager
to build & lead a highly effective team of software engineers & work w/departmental contacts to support demands of the department & meet the objectives of the product development process/be responsible for the professional development of their reports & the subject matter expert for the product features they are involved in. Must be willing to occ. travel w/in the U.S. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID:20-9008 in the subject line.
RENTALS
JANUARY 1—Sunny Andersonville TWO bedroom,
balcony, modern bath, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, mini blinds, private backyard and deck. Washers and dryers on premises. No dogs. $1195. (708)482-4712
Light-filled west Lakewood Loft.
CTA, Kennedy expressway, shopping nearby. Beautiful open plan, 1 bdrm, 1 ba, hardwood floors, balcony, gas fireplace, in-building secure parking. $1850/mo. Jan. 1. 2021. 773-450-1022.
Ravenswood Manor large 2 Bedroom. Beautiful large second floor windows overlook tree lined street. Brown Line two blocks away. In unit washer and dryer. Central A/C. Hardwood floors. New kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has eating nook. Bathroom double sink , marble floors and bath. Large deck with porch swing. Backyard patio made from from old street brick pavers and large trees. Remodeled garage space. Ample street parking. Storage in basement. Dogs and Cats ok with pet fee. $1900/month -Contact Leslie at 312-213-7577.
EDGEWATER COMMUTER ADVANTAGE
Walk to beach, bus, red line or shops. Awesome living and dining room. Huge bedrooms with walk in closets. Big kitchen with pantry. $1600. Plus patio, laundry and bike storage. Call 773-275-3216.
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES:
especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995