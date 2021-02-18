Classifieds 

JOBS
Loyola University Chicago is seeking a Research Assistant Professor in Maywood, IL
to Perform activities rel to work investigating mechanisms by which enteropathogenic Escherichia coli disrupts intestinal epithelial tight junction under the supervision of researcher. Pls send resume to Gail Hecht (ghecht@luc.edu
) & ref job #021477.
Loyola University Chicago is seeking an Enterprise Architect in Chicago, IL
to research & analyze basic & complex issues surrounding the technologies & systems of the institution, making recommendations surrounding improving technologies, cost effectiveness, efficiency & practices at an enterprise level across the institution. Pls send resume to Jim Sibenaller, Jsibena@luc.edu
& ref job 120183.
Exhibit Manager –
Coordinate booth/demo equip for trainings/workshops worldwide; manage logistics with NA and Euro teams; comms w/ vendors and contractors; on-time booth set-up & dismantling, incl work stations; plan demo systems with Ops and Support teams; coordinate special demo equip (microscopes, ultrasounds, C-Arms) and manage demo agenda; tech consultation re product displays; control budget; ensure cost saving w/ contractors and services; booth compliance with Corp Identity/Values; work w/ Event Mgrs re Marketing info flow; work w/ Product Mgrs re appropriate display; work w/ Mktg Comms Mgrs/Designers re product messaging and graphics; comms w/ organizations, booth contractors, service providers; troubleshoot during exhibit hall (installation, exhibit, and dismantle); coord logistics f portable program and main booth; visualize booth concepts with 2D/3D software (tech drawings, cable plans, graphic placements). 50% natl/internatl travel. Reqd: BS in Biz Admin; 3 yrs exp in event/tradeshow planning; 1 yr exp with Sketch up 3D modeling software. Exp may be concurrent. Must have perm US work auth. Contact N. Bandukwala, HR, Brainlab, Inc., 5 Westbrook Corp. Ctr., Ste. 1000, Westchester, IL 60154.
K042088 - Spraying Systems Co. is seeking a Field Service Engineer in Lehi, UT and Glendale Heights, IL
with the following requirements: BS degree in Technical Systems Management, Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 2 years of related experience. Required skills: provide technical information and troubleshooting assistance on electro-chemical application equipment and hydraulic spraying apparatus to customers, sales representatives and vendors (2 yrs); investigate customer complaints or requests on agricultural chemical spraying applications, sprayer plumbing and precision farming solutions and report results and recommendations (2 yrs); create product support documentation and technical support literature related to agricultural nozzles, boom components, valves, spray wands and strainers (2 yrs); set up, perform and report on spray pattern distribution using Schachtner liquid patternater and Kaiser Controls Opto 22 program and spray droplet size measurements using Oxford Laser Visi-sizer Imaging Analyzer (2 yrs). Company headquarters located in Glendale Heights, IL. 50 % TRAVEL REQUIRED; MUST LIVE NEAR A MAJOR AIRPORT IN THE NORTHWESTERN U.S. Send resume to resume@spray.com
.
Actonia, Inc. seeks IT Project Managers for Chicago, IL
to lead complex IT projects. Master’s in Comp Sci/related field+2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/related field+5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: software quality assurance; analyzing large datasets; managing IT sales teams; Java; C; SQL; SSIS; Linux Operating Systems. Send Resume to hr@actonia.com
, Ref: SML
Software Engineer(s) Chicago, IL -
Develop & implement object-oriented n-tier software applications, including web-based applications. Mail resume to Anna McGinty at RedMane Technology LLC, 8614 W Catalpa Ave, Ste. 1001, Chicago, IL 60656. Must reference job code VR68. E.O.E.
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
Light-filled 1bdrm, 1 bath condo
freshly painted with hardwood floors, exposed brick, gas fireplace, w/d in unit, fitness center and in-building secure parking. $1775/mo. 773-450-1022; konajules@gmail.com
House For Rent @ BASS LAKE, IN:
Newly renovated 3bdrm, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, stove,Frig, fireplace, yard, Pier, view of lake, you pay utilities, 1 year lease, $875m + $875 security. Call 574-806-1049 for video + pictures.
Spacious 1BR condo at Lincoln Park. $1195. Water, Heat and Cooking gas included. Laundry on site. Storage space. Close to shopping, CTA and Lake. (224)8041391
Lake House For Rent @ BASS LAKE, Indiana:
1bdrm (9X11), 1 bath (handicap),eat in kitchen,LVRM, Forced air heat & AC, Stove, Frig, Microwave, Paved driveway, Pier, view of lake, No Pets, You pay utilities, $600m + $600 security, 1 year lease. Call 574-806-1049 for video & pictures.
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
Information in the Right Hands is a Powerful Thing. Save the link you might need it someday. https://culper.us/en/about-us/
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
EROTIC PHONE CHAT
Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.
HARDCORE ADULT TALK!
Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.