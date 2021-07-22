Classifieds 

JOBS
Shampoo Assistant
Upscale Multi-Cultural salon in the South Loop seeking shampoo assistants - outstanding opportunity to learn from top stylists. Flexible hours may include Tuesday - Saturday. Seeking hard workers with excellent customer service skills. Please send your resume, including hours of availability, to info@vancleefhair.com
Financial Analyst
Quantitative research. Master’s in mathematical finance or rel +2yr exp. resume: RoboSig Inc 141 W Jackson Blvd #300A Chicago IL 60604
Private Driver/chauffeur Required
We are Looking for a driver/chauffeur required to transport our clients from their hotel to tourist attraction places To & fro.
There is up to 50 hours a week available depending on candidates availability. if you are interested Contact us for more information Or send your Cv to insidesalepubs@gmail.com
General Flower Shop Help Wanted
Previous Experience Preferred, send resumes to info@lasalleflowers.com
312-787-3680
Masa Milling, Inc. seeks a Project Engineer.
Mail resume 1703 Wolf Industrial Drive, Greenville, IL.
Veblenist, LLC. seeks an Accountant.
Mail resume 1229 N. North Branch St, Ste 121, Chicago, IL.
Senior Systems Architect (Chicago, Illinois)
Defining, planning, & monitoring application support activities. Troubleshooting, performance/ETL job monitoring & resolution. Software installation & configuration, recommendation for error resolutions & root cause analysis. Manage the day-to-day operations of the IT group. MS in CS, IT, or related field or foreign equivalent. Will accept BS + 5 yrs rltd IT exp in lieu of educational reqs. Frequent travel & relocation may be required. Resumes: Platinum Consulting Services, 2425 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60625; EOE
Software Engineer(s):
Collaborate w/stakeholders to understanding end users’ expectations. Document agenda, meeting minutes, flow charts, data flow, system architecture + create algorithms based on flow charts as part of creating solution to meet requirements. May require to travel/telecommute. Mail CV to A. McGinty, RedMane Technology LLC, 8614 W Catalpa Ave, Ste. 1001, Chicago, IL 60656. Reference job code D7038-00076. E.O.E.
Underground Technology Team (UTT) Sales Representative (West Chicago, IL):
Responsible for ensuring maximum market expansion by providing technical service advice for the MAPEI UTT product line. Mail CV/Cov ltr. to: Giuliana Lumia, Job Code G6687-00035, MAPEI Corporation, 530 Industrial Drive, West Chicago, IL, 60185. EOE.
International Equity Analyst (Chicago, Illinois)
Research foreign companies. Analyze financial statements, assets, & accounting practices. Draft reports & financial models. Examine economic market trends & earning prospects. Ensure compliance regulations are met. Occasional travel & fluency in Japanese required. MS in Business, Commerce, Finance, or related or foreign eq. Resume: Anthropocene Capital Management, LLC, 515 N. State St, Ste 300, Chicago, IL, 60654; EOE
Director of Financial Consulting
Electronic Knowledge Interchange Company
Chicago, IL
Lead consultants in identifying, analyzing and qualifying the financial benefits to technology solutions for small to medium sized businesses. Lead the consultants in the analysis of both financial and technical client data. Execute site visits in order to conduct client interviews and gather and review client documentation. Must have a Masters Degree in Business Administration or a related field. Must have one (1) year of experience as a Business Analyst or Operations Research Analyst. Must include experience with operational modeling and data analysis, requirement analysis using simulation models, and budget and income statement forecast analysis. If qualified, please e-mail your resume to us at: lgriffin@eki-consulting.com
. Please reference Job: DFC0621.
Senior Software Developer
Electronic Knowledge Interchange Company
Chicago, IL
Participate actively in the complete software development lifecycle, including performance analysis, design, development, and testing. Engineering of RESTful web services & APIs using Spring Boot (Spring MVC) and deployed as micro-services. Design and develop Java Restful web service that communicates with the Oracle database in the back-end and returns Json format data using Spring, Jersey Restful, JAX-RS, JPA. Requires a Masters Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field. Must have one (1) year of experience as a Software Developer. Must also have one (1) year of experience with Spring Boot, Microservices, Spring Integration, Pivotal Cloud. If qualified, please e-mail your resume to us at: lgriffin@eki-consulting.com
. Please reference Job: SSD0721.
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
Armitage & California, Rehabbed 3Bedroom Apartment Second floor,
New Bathroom New Stove New Refrigerator New Granite Countertop on Cabinets Hardwood Floors Throughout Laundry on premises, Separate Utilities, $200 Non-Refundable move-in fee per person, No Security deposit, No Pets, Rent $1,600 Per month For Information 773-470-8298
Bucktown : 1922 N Wilmot, 4 RMS, 2BR,
1 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. Free Laundry. $1300 + security . Avail 5/1. No Pets. Call (773) 317-3389
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
ADULT SERVICES
EROTIC PHONE CHAT
Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.
HARDCORE ADULT TALK!
Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995