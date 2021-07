Classifieds 

JOBS

Upscale Multi-Cultural salon in the South Loop seeking shampoo assistants - outstanding opportunity to learn from top stylists. Flexible hours may include Tuesday - Saturday. Seeking hard workers with excellent customer service skills. Please send your resume, including hours of availability, to info@vancleefhair.com Quantitative research. Master’s in mathematical finance or rel +2yr exp. resume: RoboSig Inc 141 W Jackson Blvd #300A Chicago IL 60604We are Looking for a driver/chauffeur required to transport our clients from their hotel to tourist attraction places To & fro.There is up to 50 hours a week available depending on candidates availability. if you are interested Contact us for more information Or send your Cv to insidesalepubs@gmail.com Previous Experience Preferred, send resumes to info@lasalleflowers.com 312-787-3680Mail resume 1703 Wolf Industrial Drive, Greenville, IL.Mail resume 1229 N. North Branch St, Ste 121, Chicago, IL.Defining, planning, & monitoring application support activities. Troubleshooting, performance/ETL job monitoring & resolution. Software installation & configuration, recommendation for error resolutions & root cause analysis. Manage the day-to-day operations of the IT group. MS in CS, IT, or related field or foreign equivalent. Will accept BS + 5 yrs rltd IT exp in lieu of educational reqs. Frequent travel & relocation may be required. Resumes: Platinum Consulting Services, 2425 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60625; EOECollaborate w/stakeholders to understanding end users’ expectations. Document agenda, meeting minutes, flow charts, data flow, system architecture + create algorithms based on flow charts as part of creating solution to meet requirements. May require to travel/telecommute. Mail CV to A. McGinty, RedMane Technology LLC, 8614 W Catalpa Ave, Ste. 1001, Chicago, IL 60656. Reference job code D7038-00076. E.O.E.Responsible for ensuring maximum market expansion by providing technical service advice for the MAPEI UTT product line. Mail CV/Cov ltr. to: Giuliana Lumia, Job Code G6687-00035, MAPEI Corporation, 530 Industrial Drive, West Chicago, IL, 60185. EOE.Research foreign companies. Analyze financial statements, assets, & accounting practices. Draft reports & financial models. Examine economic market trends & earning prospects. Ensure compliance regulations are met. Occasional travel & fluency in Japanese required. MS in Business, Commerce, Finance, or related or foreign eq. Resume: Anthropocene Capital Management, LLC, 515 N. State St, Ste 300, Chicago, IL, 60654; EOELead consultants in identifying, analyzing and qualifying the financial benefits to technology solutions for small to medium sized businesses. Lead the consultants in the analysis of both financial and technical client data. Execute site visits in order to conduct client interviews and gather and review client documentation. Must have a Masters Degree in Business Administration or a related field. Must have one (1) year of experience as a Business Analyst or Operations Research Analyst. Must include experience with operational modeling and data analysis, requirement analysis using simulation models, and budget and income statement forecast analysis. If qualified, please e-mail your resume to us at: lgriffin@eki-consulting.com . Please reference Job: DFC0621.Participate actively in the complete software development lifecycle, including performance analysis, design, development, and testing. Engineering of RESTful web services & APIs using Spring Boot (Spring MVC) and deployed as micro-services. Design and develop Java Restful web service that communicates with the Oracle database in the back-end and returns Json format data using Spring, Jersey Restful, JAX-RS, JPA. Requires a Masters Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field. Must have one (1) year of experience as a Software Developer. Must also have one (1) year of experience with Spring Boot, Microservices, Spring Integration, Pivotal Cloud. If qualified, please e-mail your resume to us at: lgriffin@eki-consulting.com . Please reference Job: SSD0721.Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu , 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.New Bathroom New Stove New Refrigerator New Granite Countertop on Cabinets Hardwood Floors Throughout Laundry on premises, Separate Utilities, $200 Non-Refundable move-in fee per person, No Security deposit, No Pets, Rent $1,600 Per month For Information 773-470-82981 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. Free Laundry. $1300 + security . Avail 5/1. No Pets. Call (773) 317-3389CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. 