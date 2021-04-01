Classifieds 

JOBS
The Department of Finance, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor
with the following responsibilities: Under direction and supervision, teach as well as mentor and direct the research of undergraduate and graduate students in the Finance and MBA programs, and serve as a liaison between the business community and the University. Conduct research in the field, publish and present research findings, and perform University service as assigned. Requires a Ph.D. degree or its foreign equivalent in Finance or related field of study. Some travel may be periodically required for conferences and/or professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 05/01/2021 to Ashley Sefcik, Dept of Finance, 601 S Morgan St, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to asefci1@uic.edu
. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor.
Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, Statistics or related field, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu
. AA/EOE.
TECHNOLOGY
ServiceNow Inc is accepting resumes for the following position in Chicago, IL:
Senior Machine Learning Engineer (5143): Work on various ServiceNow client data sets and focus on solving applied problems in Natural Language Understanding, Text Mining, Anomaly Detection, Forecasting, etc., by leveraging statistical/mathematical concepts and core machine learning/AI tools and techniques. Mail resume to ServiceNow Inc, Attn: Global Mobility, 4810 Eastgate Mall, San Diego, CA 92121. Resume must include job title, job ref. #, full name, email & mailing address. No phone calls. Must be legally authorized to work in U.S. without sponsorship. EOE.
Sr .Net Engineer - Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Prov tech lead w/i team resp for executn of tech prodct specs based on client & markt reqs. Reqs Bach in CS, Engin, or rltd tech fld, & 5 yrs of exp devlp SW use Visual Studio, .NET Framework & C#; & prfrm relationl DB desgn & progrm use SQL Srvr; of which 3 yrs incl use JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API, NUnit, NuGet & npm; & devlp SW in Agile environ. Apply to: denise_mapes@cable.comcast.com
. Ref Job ID #0869.
Sr. Technical Lead (Master’s w/ 3 yrs exp; Major: Applied CS, CS or equiv.) – Chicago, IL.
Job entails working w/ & reqs exp incl: Java, Python, Ruby, Selenium WebDriver, Cucumber TestNG, Junit, Mobile Automation, Appium, IOS, Android, AndroidSDK, X-code, Emulator, SOAP UI, Jira, Toad, Bugzilla, Quality Center, UFT, Oracle, SQL Developer, JBehave, Agile, Bamboo, SharePoint, Linux, XML, Confluence, WinSCP, JMeter, AWS, Git, Maven and Black box. Must have exp in designing & implementing applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.
Business Manager
In These Times, a nonprofit magazine covering politics and social movements from the left, is hiring a business manager. 3+ years experience as business or project manager required. $54,000 salary + great benefits package. Based in Chicago, near the Western Blue Line. Deadline to apply: Monday, April 12 LINK: https://inthesetimes.com/job-hiring-business-manager
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Software Engineer, Data Pipeline Platform Team in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: Design, & Implement data pipeline using Technologies & Languages such as Python, Scala, R, Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Kafka, Flink, ELK. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24651
Chicago One Capital Management is looking for a public relations/business development person
should have strong contacts in commercial real estate management and HOAs homeowner associations in Chicago area.Performance based compensation should be in the range of 88K to 298K+ per yr Flexible schedule full or part time. Excellent opportunity for the right individual. For more information call Mr Newman 312-375-2242 e-mail CV to chicago-one-capital-management@protonmail.com
Transact’n Advs’ry Srvcs Sr. Assoc – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP:
Prep, exmn & anlyze clnt accnt’g recds & fin. stmnts, ensur’g complnce with fdrl & state reg’ltns. Reqs: Bach’s in Accnt’g, Fin or rltd fld; 2 yrs’ exp as Ass’nce Assoc, Sr. Assoc. or a rltd pos & incl: Rev & verify val’n of Pvt Eqty portfolio comp invstmnts incl anlyz’g compr’ble comp fin’ls, EBITDA mltple inputs, & validat’g Disc’nted Cash Flow mdls against audited financ’l data; Ld financ’l rprt’ng intern’l cntrls & proc assessm’ts for Prvt Eqty firms, identify’g & dcmnt’g deficienc’s & depart’s from GAAP; Cmplte rotat’ns in Spcltst Financ’l Accnt’g Advisory & Anti-Mny Lnder’ng (AML) grps at a Big Four firm, advis’g on GAAP to IFRS cnvrgnce, CECL, Debt or Eqty trtmnt of putt’ble warr’nts, & perform’g cust’mr due dilg’nce on AML bnk’ng custmrs. May be req. to wrk at vari’s locat’ns thrgh’t the U.S. Up to 25% trvl req. Mail res. to: Attn: C Volkening – Ref # 2098, 30 S. Wacker Dr, # 3300, Chicago, IL, 60606
MARKETPLACE
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
Edgewater 1216 W. Norwood 2nd Fl. 1200 Sq FT 2 bedroom apt.
Spacious living and dinning rooms. Updated Kitchen w/SS Appl, hardwood Floors, track lighting, enclosed sunporch. Walk to Lake, Redline L, shopping. Heat included. $1400/month. $500 non refundable move in fee. Available 4/1. 773.761.3084.
Buy historic Pine Manor
get successful in-home wedding chapel Business! DestinationWeddingChapel.com
Be your own boss and gross $65k without leaving your garden. Sunday Open House.
