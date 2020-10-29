Classifieds 

JOBS
Universal Logistics Group LLP seeks CEO for Woodridge, Illinois office.
Req. Bachelor’s or equiv. in Business Admin or closely rel. field & 6 yrs wrk exp as CEO or similar executive position in supply chain industry performing HR & market analysis, business development & sales management. Up to 30% domestic & 20% int’l trvl req. Email resume w/ cvr ltr to diana.martinez@unilogicgroup.com
& reference job #CEO-001
AArete, a fast-growing global management consulting firm, is recruiting a Manager – Talent Acquisition:
Master’s Degree in International Business, Marketing, or HR Management; plus 18 month’s 18 months’ exp. In: Full cycle recruiting experience, with either a management consulting firm or staffing agency; Recruiting mid, senior, and C-level executives; Supervising employees; Managing at least five vendor relationships and negotiating contracts; and Benchmarking candidate and compensation information for positions/roles hired for. Please visit: https://www.aarete.com/join-our-team/open-positions/
for instructions to apply.
TranSmart, Inc. in Chicago, IL has openings for the positions:
1. Engineer I – Carry out technical tasks w/the planning, design, drawing, operations & maintenance of highway, rail & transit projects. Collect data to run traffic simulations, create reports & perform advanced coordinate-based calculations. Reqs. Bachelor’s in Civil Eng. 2) Civil Engineer - Carry out technical tasks rltd to civil & structural eng. Prepare plans, specifications, estimates & conduct bridge inspections. Reqs. Bachelor’s in Civil Eng. or Structural Eng. + 2-yrs. Exp. in job offered or rltd position. Must have completed some university level coursework in structural eng. Mail resume to P.Brown, 411 S Wells Street, Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60607
RENTALS
Apartment for rent:
2 bedrooms, includes heat and parking. 5815 W Fullerton. 773-889-8491
Charming studio apartment in coach house.
Pleasant neighborhood: 5000 North, 3700 West. $600 plus security deposit. Heat included. Call Pat 773-279-0466.
PROFESSIONALS AND SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/ www.BlandTherapy.com
ADULT SERVICES
PERSONALS
