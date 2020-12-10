Classifieds 

JOBS
Essendant Management Services LLC is seeking an Application Developer 3 in Deerfield, IL
to implement & support the Sterling Order Management Platform in a high volume integrated system environment. MAY TELECOMMUTE UP TO 100% FROM ANY LOCATION IN THE U.S. Apply at www.essendant.com
, reference job #APPLI10275
DePaul University seeks Research and Data Analysts for Chicago, IL
location to build large research data sets from parcel-level admin&other place-based real estate data. Master’s in Urban Planning/Urban Dev/Public Policy/Geo/related field+1yr exp. req’d. Req’d skills: Must have exp w/parcel level admin real estate data sets; working w/ community dev practitioners to understand regional&neighborhood-level housing market dynamics; GIS; ArcGis; SPSS; R; Excel; Tableau; SAS; SketchUp; Adobe Illustrator. Send resume to: Geoff Smith, REF: YJ, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., 7th Fl, Chicago, IL 60604
SW Automate Test Engin — Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Contrib w/i Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) QA team; Reqs: Bach in CS, Engin, or rltd; 2 yrs exp build & maintain test automate script & frmwrk use JavaScript, Selenium & defect mngmnt in Agile environ; & map reqs to ensure SW feature have proper test coverage. Apply to: Denise_Mapes@cable.comcast.com
Ref Job ID #3264
BIG O MOVERS seeks CDL Drivers with
Moving Experience
Hourly Rate negotiable up to $25/hour
Call 773-487-9900.
Electrical Engineer- Atoll:
Must have Master’s deg in Engineering and one year of exp as an Engineer or Bachelor’s degree + 5yrs of progressively responsible exp as an Emgineer working with radio planning & optimization software. Direct resumes to: Nicolas Dubois at job_us@forsk.com
, Forsk US Inc 200 South Wacker Drive, 31st Floor, Chicago, IL 60606
RENTALS
EDGEWATER COMMUTER ADVANTAGE
Walk to beach, bus, red line or shops. Awesome living and dining room. Huge bedrooms with walk in closets. Big kitchen with pantry. $1600. Plus patio, laundry and bike storage. Call 773-275-3216.
JANUARY 1—Sunny Andersonville TWO bedroom,
balcony, modern bath, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, mini blinds, private backyard and deck. Washers and dryers on premises. No dogs. $1195. (708)482-4712
Apartment for rent, 4 rooms including one bedroom.
Apartment is located in shopping area of Humboldt Park with access to CTA bus and trains. Metra train is nearby. Rent is $950 monthly plus security deposit. Heat is included. (773) 592-2989
ARTS EVENTS
In the Shadow of the Feminine: featuring artwork by new upcoming artist Jenny Chernansky.
See her work online www.jcherna.com
or in person at ARC Gallery 1463 W Chicago Ave. Exhibition dates: Nov 25 – Dec 19, 2020. Gallery hours: Fri 3-7pm – Sat & Sun 12-4 pm
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES:
especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995