Classifieds 

JOBS
Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor.
Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu
. AA/EOE.
Career Counselor
MCC Holdings Group. Interview and advise incoming students the curriculum and class schedules. Counsel students and graduates in determining their suitability for certain career, assist in replacement; Req BBA & 6 mos exp. as career counselor or student worker. Mail resume to 100 S Wacker Dr LL1-50 Chicago IL 60606 Work Area: Chicago IL
dbHMS seeks Technology Engineer,
responsible for executing the design of technology systems involved in building construction projects and assisting Senior Engineers on project related tasks. Duties include: Provide design support for technology systems such as telecommunications/structured cabling, security and audiovisual systems, Product research and review, Develop construction phase drawings, Manage drawing changes and coordinate technology systems components, Perform AutoCAD/Revit systems design and documentation. Candidate must have Bachelor’s in Information Technology and Management or related, and at least six months experience using Autodesk. Job based in Chicago, IL. Send resume & references to Monica Giwa-Amu, 303 W Erie St, Suite 510, Chicago, IL 60654.
dbHMS seeks Mechanical Engineer,
responsible for executing the design of HVAC systems involved in building construction projects and assisting Senior Engineers on project related tasks. Duties include: Operate AutoCAD, Read and understand construction documents, floor plans and equipment details, Operate computer software such as Microsoft Office programs to perform engineering tasks, Assist in design of HVAC systems, Perform energy modeling or operate other specialized software. Candidate must have Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering or related, and fundamental knowledge of HVAC systems. Job based in Chicago, IL. Send resume & references to Monica Giwa-Amu, 303 W Erie St, Suite 510, Chicago, IL 60654.
The Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Computer Science
to assist the department to teach computer science classes with research expertise in computer systems and operating systems. Teach advanced undergraduate and graduate classes, advise PhD students, publish in top-tier venues, and compete for external research funding in computer systems and operating systems. Serve as a reviewer for publications. Support departmental committees, and perform University service as assigned. Travel may be required for conferences and professional development. Requires a doctorate degree in Computer Science, or related field, or its foreign equivalent and two papers published in one or more of the following journals and/or conferences: USENIX, OSDI, USENIX ATC, ACM SOSP, or EuroSys. For fullest consideration, please submit a CV, cover letter, and 3 letters of reference to the attention of the Search Coordinator via email at steward@uic.edu. The University of Illinois is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Seeking Females for Modeling
I'm a novice photographer seeking females for a fine art photo shoot to update my portfolio. No previous experience necessary. All pictures will remain private. Must be over 18+ with valid I.D. Paying 100/hr. Email jgolgoq@gmail.com
.
(Hoffman Estates, IL) Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas LLC seeks Principal Scientist, Technical Service
w/ Bach or for deg equiv in Food Sci, Food Eng, Chem or rel fld & 10 yrs exp in job offer or food ind incl ingred funct & proc across numb of food categ, incl 10 yrs in food chem & food proc; starch chem; using stat des; tech mngnt of natl accts in food ind & wrk w/ var food manuf proc incl scale up from bench-top to manuf & underst of ingred perf in var proc units. Freq trvl reqd. Apply to HR, 2200 E. Eldorado, Decatur, IL 62521
RENTALS
Apartment for rent, 4 rooms including one bedroom. Apartment is located in shopping area of Humboldt Park with access to CTA bus and trains. Metra train is nearby. Rent is $950 monthly plus security deposit. Heat is included. (773) 592-2989
MARKETPLACE
IDM/EDM DEMOS WANTED.
Contact: vegaanthony915@gmail.com
PERSONALS
Tommy Lee talks,
P. Anderson, T. Lords said “I’m so over, heavy metal.” Fun times with Z. Wild, K. Rock, B. Spears. Where my MTV? Congratulations to A Grande & L. GaGa as 2020 VMTV awards. Sub. To the Tube TV for MTV videos. Buy CD’s T-Shirts - (BAND) & downloads. Thats cool!
Love,
Dominick Defanso
Tracy Guns.
GNR/Aerosmith
312-206-0867
773-323-5173
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service
, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
Phonesex Dungeon
For all your WICKED desires and UNGODLY sins. Call Chyna 1(888)741-1076 $3.99 per min