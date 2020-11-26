 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

JOBS

Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Provide 24/7 production support as part of on-call rotation. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com, to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9007 in the subject line.

Great Computer Solutions, Inc. seeks an Information System Engineer. Mail resume to 5152 Main St, Skokie, IL.

Cheetah Express, Inc. seeks Freight Forwarders. Mail resume to 835 Greenleaf Ave. Elk Grove Village, IL.

Aratlakov Empire, LLC seeks a Property Manager. Mail resume to 709 Greenwood Rd, Glenview, IL.

Financial Analyst
Flying Food Group, LLC
Schiller Park, IL
Provide analytical support for the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and procurement team. Perform spend analysis on major expense items, develop and maintain KPIs, recommend action for improvement, working closely with Procurement team and Unit Controller. Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or a related field. The position also requires five (5) years of experience as an Accountant. Must also have five (5) years of experience with the following: costing/pricing for the airline catering industry; ERP/SAGE System; EATEC; ADP; and Concur. If qualified, please submit your resume to erika.castro@flyingfood.com and reference code FA1120.


RENTALS

EDGEWATER COMMUTER ADVANTAGE Walk to beach, bus, red line or shops. Awesome living and dining room. Huge bedrooms with walk in closets. Big kitchen with pantry. $1600. Plus patio, laundry and bike storage. Call 773-275-3216.

Apartment for rent, 4 rooms including one bedroom. Apartment is located in shopping area of Humboldt Park with access to CTA bus and trains. Metra train is nearby. Rent is $950 monthly plus security deposit. Heat is included. (773) 592-2989


MARKETPLACE

Opportunity to be a part of, street level Royalty! The books have been written, while in prison! Over 1.32 million words. Looking for investors / mentors to help get book edited & published... This is the link, to the first book. There are several more. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NT8SRZ3/ref=cm_sw_r_u_apa_n6sUFbWYSZANS
(312) 312-0064


ARTS EVENTS
In the Shadow of the Feminine: featuring artwork by new upcoming artist Jenny Chernansky. See her work online www.jcherna.com or in person at ARC Gallery 1463 W Chicago Ave. Exhibition dates: Nov 25 – Dec 19, 2020. Gallery hours: Fri 3-7pm – Sat & Sun 12-4 pm


RESEARCH

Have you had an unwanted sexual experience that affected your employment? Are you 18 or older? If so, we want to hear about the experience and support you received. The survey is anonymous and you can enter a raffle to win a $25 Visa gift card! Please follow this link to the survey: https://tinyurl.com/y5b96nal For questions, contact Dr. Katherine Lorenz at 818-677-5192.


PROFESSIONALS AND SERVICES
Bodybuilding, Dominating Alpha Strengthening! As well as Self-defense, Spiritual Awakening, Couples Building, Women’s Empowerment, Gang Prevention, Drug Recovery, B.S. Awareness Specialist! Take over strategist! (312)-392-8663

Imagine What $30,000 In Funding Could Do For Your Business? Business Owners, Licensed Professionals, Real Estate Investors And Startups Welcome. Get Started Now dnrventuresllc.com.

COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com/www.BlandTherapy.com.

CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com


ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

