Classifieds 

JOBS
Senior Consultants I, Kildeer, IL:
Gather, validate & analyze client data as it relates to project needs. Develop, customize & implement PLM s/w for end-clients. Job duties can be performed from home. Travel/reloc to various unanticipated US locs. Send res to: Archer Grey,LLC, 23306 Providence Drive, Kildeer, IL 60047.
The Northern Trust Company seeks a Consultant, Securities Pricing
to design, execute, and maintain technical solutions for the delivery of pricing services according to client specifications and in line with valuation guidelines and company objectives. Serve as a pricing subject matter expert on projects related to pricing platforms and support Operational teams through complex problem resolution, delivery of content training, and conducing portfolio pricing analysis. Translate current and future needs of business units into technical project documentation for new service offerings. Perform advanced analysis of existing pricing platform functionality to identify opportunities to improve efficiency, mitigate risk, and enhance user experience. Define user stories based on business requirements, including functional requirements and UI requirements. Review documentation with IT developers and support development, testing, verification, and production of new pricing application systems. Position requires a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field, and 2 years of experience with conducting securities pricing analysis and executing bespoke pricing processes within the financial services industry. Experience must include a minimum of: 1 year of experience with troubleshooting vendor and system issues arising in the production environment; 1 year of experience with driving resolutions for internal and external client and audit queries on technical pricing issues; 1 year of experience driving system testing to guide technical developers to improve required functionalities and end-user testing; and 1 year of experience with Bloomberg, including terminals and backoffice files; DataScope Select; ICE Data Services, including IDS, Vantage, and FundRun; and MS Excel VBA. Job location: Chicago, IL. To apply, please visit https://careers.northerntrust.com
and enter job requisition number 20113 when prompted. Alternatively, please send your resume, cover letter, and a copy of the ad to: S. Schachter, 50 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60603
USG Corporation is seeking an AEM Developer in Chicago, IL
with the following requirements: Master’s degree in Computer Science or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 2 years of related experience. Required skills: develop Client Websites using html5, css2, Javascript, Jquery, xml, Ajax and Bootstrap to match the wireframe provided by the business (6 months); provide backend web development using frameworks including J2EE, Apache Felix, Apache Sling, OSGI, RESTful services, DAM, DTM, AJAX (6 months); develop We Services and REST/JSON APIs and Design experience building reusable AEM components/templates/workflows (1 year); design and develop multiple websites to be responsive from Mobile to Desktop (6 months). Please visit www.usg.com/careers
to view the full job description and apply.
Finance Director –
Lead finance/accounting operations. Manage finance team including structure, budget and performance. Mail CV/Cov ltr to: J. Zahora, Tigers (USA) Global Logistics, Inc., 25 Northwest Point Blvd, Suite 1025, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. EOE
RENTALS
LOOP OFFICE LOFT
Semi-furnished with desk, conf room table, chairs, credenza. File cabinets, full kitchen, storage. Heat, AC, internet included. $1750 available now. 312 917-1040
ANNOUNCEMENTS
North Park University is seeking comments from the public about the University in preparation for re-affirmation of accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The University will host a team of peer reviewers from HLC for a virtual visit on April 26-27, 2021. The team will review the institution’s ongoing ability to meet HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation. North Park University has been continually accredited by HLC since 1926.
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
