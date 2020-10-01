Classifieds 

JOBS
Swiss Re America Holding Corporation has an opening in Schaumburg, IL for a Senior Treaty Underwriter
to originate, underwrite & cost Property & Casualty treaty business in compliance with the appropriate guidelines & within allocated authority while conforming to best practices & focusing on efficiency in approach. 25% travel required per year. Mail resume to Swiss Re America Holding Corporation, ATTN: HR, 1200 Main St., Ste 800, Kansas City, MO 64105.
Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor.
Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu
. AA/EOE.
General Manager –
Direct/coord production, w knowledge of tech, production methods, and equip capabilities in Molding Dept. Duties: provide tech/practical support to staff; improve mfg methods; coord production w all depts (Maintenance, Scheduling, Purchasing, etc.); implement operating methods to eliminate ops/quality probs; consult w eng staff re modification of equipment; produce product within parameters; plan workforce utilization, space reqs and workflow, design of equipment and workspace; supervise HR efforts concerning Molding production personnel; prevent occurrence of nonconformities re product, process, quality. Reqd: BS in Indus or Civil Eng; 3 yrs exp w operations/quality engineering. Must have perm US work auth. Contact M. Escamilla, HR, QP Holdings, LLC, 1000 Davis Rd., Elgin, IL 60123.
Senior Associate – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP:
Perform systems strategy assessment and development, systems selection, business continuity and benchmarking. Reqs: Master’s in Managem’t Inf.Systs, Comp. Sc. or rltd fld; 2 yrs’ exp.as a Soft. Dev., Database Spec/Mngr or rltd pos’n & must incl: Implement’g custom customer-facing sol’ns for banks utilizing C++ with MS SQL & Oracle data stores; Implement’g custom call-center supp. apps for sales of retail products & srvcs; Maintenance, report’g & anlys of call center & sales data using SSRS & OLAP. ER will accept a bach’s & 5 yrs’ exp. in lieu of a master's & 2 yrs’ exp. 75% travel may be req. Mail resumes to: Attn: C Volkening – Ref. #2090, 1 S. Wacker Dr, # 800, Chicago, IL, 60606.
Actonia, Inc. seeks IT Project Managers for Chicago, IL
to lead complex IT projects. Master’s in Comp Sci/related field+2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/related field+5yrs exp req’d. Req’d Skills: software quality assurance; analyzing large datasets; managing IT sales teams; Java; C; SQL; SSIS; Linux Operating Systems. Send Resume to hr@actonia.com
, Ref: SML
IT BILLING SYSTEMS ANALYST (CHICAGO, IL):
MAIL RESUME TO EVELYN OLSON, INTELIQUENT INC, 550 W. ADAMS ST, STE# 900, CHICAGO, IL 60661.
The Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Computer Science
to assist the department to teach computer science classes with research expertise in computer systems and operating systems. Teach advanced undergraduate and graduate classes, advise PhD students, publish in top-tier venues, and compete for external research funding in computer systems and operating systems. Serve as a reviewer for publications. Support departmental committees, and perform University service as assigned. Travel may be required for conferences and professional development. Requires a doctorate degree in Computer Science, or related field, or its foreign equivalent and two papers published in one or more of the following journals and/or conferences: USENIX, OSDI, USENIX ATC, ACM SOSP, or EuroSys. For fullest consideration, please submit a CV, cover letter, and 3 letters of reference to the attention of the Search Coordinator via email at steward@uic.edu. The University of Illinois is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
International Bank of Chicago
Financial Examiner, BSA (Bank Security Act) section.
Monitor customers in suspected internal and criminal activities with focus on Bank Security Act. Anti-Money Laundering and exercise Foreign Assets Control. Audit accounts and ensure compliance with the US BSA, OFAC and AML Acts. Req. 6 mos of exp as Financial Examiner in BSA section or commercial loan officer assisted BSA. MA in Finance or MBA. Email resume to hr@inbk.com
. Bellwood, IL
International Bank of Chicago
Financial Examiner, EPS section.
Coordinate, analyze, audit business loan with EPS (Electronic Payment Services) team. Examine money in compliance with established standard. Assist to build Enterprise Workflows to automate banking functions for efficiency. Req. 6 mos of exp as Financial Examiner in EPS section or commercial loan officer assisted EPS. MA in Finance or MBA. Email resume to hr@inbk.com
. Bellwood, IL
E-Commerce Analyst in Des Plaines IL.
Must have Bachelor Degree in Tech. Mgmt, Data Analytics or equivalent. Collect & analyze web metrics, including user visits, time spent on site, page views, transaction volume, traffic mix, click-through rates, conversion rates, cost/acquisition or cost/click. Identify appropriate KPIs & report key metrics from digital campaigns. Assist in setting up or optimizing analytics tools for tracking visitor’s behaviors. Conduct online mktg. Initiatives., e.g. paid ad placement, affiliate progs., sponsorship progs., email promotions or viral mktg campaigns on social media web sites w/ company’s ecommerce customers. Participate in the development or implementation of online mktg. strategy. Act as key contact w/ ecommerce customers on web mktg activities. Send resume to Iceberg Enterprises, LLC, 1855 W Chicago Rd, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Ryuu Asian BBQ seeks a Network Specialist.
Mail resume to 2766 N. Milwaukee, Chicago, IL.
IGC Jewelry and Diamonds, LLC. seeks a Management Analyst.
Mail resume to 67 E. Madison, 1816, Chicago, IL.
Technical Business Analyst (Entara Corp., Chicago, IL):
Resp for devising maintaining, and optimizing business processes and workflows of Entara that interact with toolsets that comprise our proprietary tech platform. Will organize the workloads, assignments, and processes of the Platform Support Team, and oversee client technical audits. BS in CS, Info Systems, or IT. 1 yr of rel. work exp. ServiceNow software exp req’d, specifically within the IT Service Management and IT Business Management modules. Apply at talent@entaracorp.com
.
Northwestern Memorial Healthcare seeks Molecular Pathology Technologists for Chicago, IL
to perform test procedures in a clinical lab&convey results to physician or designee in an accurate&timely manner. Bachelor’s in Medical Tech/Lab Sci/Clinical Lab Science/Chemistry/Biology/Allied Health qualifying applicant for Testing Personnel under CLIA 88 req’d. ASCP/ASCPi MB req’d. Drug test&Background check req’d. Apply online: http://jobs.nm.org
Requisition ID: REF10265W EOE
Marketing & Promotions Specialist:
Research market conditions, determine sales of a product, create marketing campaigns. Contact Polish businesses to distribute articles from Poland. Contact media reps to impl marketing campaigns. Create events to promote goods from Poland: festivals, concerts. 2 ys exp. Must speak Polish. Res: Eagle Distributors, Inc. 1111 N Taft Ave, Berkeley IL 60163
The Chicago Reader, the city’s illustrious free alternative paper, is hiring an Associate Editor.
Duties include editing, copy editing, and fact-checking, as well as general production support. Some reporting and writing may also be included. The ideal candidate will have experience in a professional newsroom, the ability to meet and enforce deadlines, and strong organizational skills. This yearlong, full-time position is grant-funded. The Reader is a remote workforce, but Chicago-based candidates are preferred. The compensation package includes full benefits and a salary of $42,000. Please send a resume, cover letter summarizing your experience and what makes you the ideal candidate, and clips—either as links or attachments—to careers@chicagoreader.com
. The deadline for applications is 11:59 PM on Wednesday, October 14. Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. The Reader is committed to creating a collaborative environment that celebrates the diversity of our staff. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
Edgewater 1216 W. Norwood. Vintage 4 flat.
2nd Fl Jumbo 2 bedroom apt large living room, dining room, updated eat in kitchen with SS Appl. Hardwood floors, track lighting, mini blinds. Walk to Lake Redline L, shopping, enclosed. sun porch. Heat included. $1400/ month. $500 Non refundable Move in fee. Available now 773.761.3084
Apartment for rent, 4 rooms including one bedroom.
Apartment is located in shopping area of Humboldt Park with access to CTA bus and trains. Metra train is nearby. Rent is $950 monthly plus security deposit. Heat is included. (773) 592-2989
1bd . River Grove.
$925. Immaculately clean! Newer remodel.Quiet building with hands on landlord. 725 sq.ft.
Gas and water included. Parking spot.
Art 847.894.8999
1bd 1ba spacious Gold Coast condo.
Lake/city views, hardwood floors, natural light. Lakefront/dining/shopping/CTA steps away. $1595/mo. (312) 925-0506
Beach home in Miller Beach, Indiana (Lake County) for sale.
A watershed property on the Grand Calumet River (called the ‘lagoon’) is less than 1 walking mile to the shores of Lake Michigan. Step your kayak directly from this property onto the lagoon for a morning paddle. The South Shore train stop at Miller is getting a ‘double-track’ allowing travel to Chicago in 35 minutes. Free train parking. View this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ample outdoor living space today! Call Tim Petrities today at 219.689.7800.
GOT GHOSTS?
Prominent paranormal storytelling podcast seeks TRUE stories
of encounters with ghosts, Bigfoot, anything supernatural. Email trueghoststories1@gmail.com
.
