Jobs, Legal Notices, Market Place 

JOBS





Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Senior Software Engineer in Test to drive customer confidence by assuring the quality of Relativity’s current & future core products. Must take and pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 20-9001” in the subject line to be considered.







Those who qualify for the virtual focus group will receive a $75 gift card for their participation. All others will be entered to win one of 10 $50 gift cards by completing the survey below.

Our focus group sessions will last no longer than 1 hour and will be conducted virtually online. This will be a fun, online discussion about cannabis. Interested? Follow this link and take a quick survey to qualify. (

A market research company is conducting a survey of cannabis and CBD consumers. We are seeking qualified participants for an upcoming virtual focus group, as well as future studies.Those who qualify for the virtual focus group will receive a $75 gift card for their participation. All others will be entered to win one of 10 $50 gift cards by completing the survey below.Our focus group sessions will last no longer than 1 hour and will be conducted virtually online. This will be a fun, online discussion about cannabis. Interested? Follow this link and take a quick survey to qualify. ( https://aclararesearch.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7P2rRoOyeAIXteB?source=CR



Legal Notice





Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “ An Act in relation the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003316 on March 3, 2020. Under the Assumed Business Name of BRYCE & CO. with the business located ay: 3525 N Racine Ave Apt 2W, Chicago, IL, 60657.





Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “ An Act in relation the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003315 on March 3, 2020. Under the Assumed Business Name of B.E.A.R.D.E.D. PLAYGROUND with the business located ay: 3525 N Racine Ave Apt 2W, Chicago, IL, 60657.





Market Place

Adult Services

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic

Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be

21+. Credit/Debit Cards

Accepted. All Fetishes and

Fantasies Are Welcomed.

Personal, Private and

Discrete. 773-935-4995