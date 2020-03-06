Classifieds 

Jobs



Northwestern University, Department of French & Italian, Evanston, IL. Tenure-track Assistant Professor of Medieval Italian/Dante Studies; teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Italian Literature, Italian Studies or related area, outstanding research, teaching ability. AA/EOE. Send CV and 3 reference letters to elizabeth.murray@northwestern.edu





.Net Developer: Provide new & innovative progr solutions to build new systems, enhance, maintain current. Exp with C# / ASP.NET / VB.NET developers building scalable, predictable, high-quality & high-performance web applications, web services, and MVC applications using the Microsoft technology platform. Building and maintaining systems with C# / ASP.NET / VB.NET / SQL Server 2012R2/ jQuery / AngularJS / MVC / WebApi / Bootstrap.Build & maintain systems with C# / ASP.NET / VB.NET / SQL Server 2012R2/ jQuery / AngularJS / MVC / WebApi / Bootstrap. Coding Class Libraries in C# (debugging/ maintaining VB.NET libraries) working w/ ASP.NET / jQuery / AngularJS in the front-end. Bachelor’s in Computer Science, Engineering, Comp Engineering, Mgt. Info Systems or closely related field. 5 years progressive exp. Res: Benefit Express Services, LLC, 1700 E Golf Rd, Suite 600, Schaumburg IL 60173





NextCapital Group, Inc. is seeking a Lead Software Engineer in Chicago, IL to architect & implement reusable end-to-end solutions using object-oriented programming languages, HTML, Javascript, & CSS. Can telecommute 100% from any location. Plse email resume to kocolj@nextcapital.com & ref 04223.





ASSOCIATE NETWORK ENGINEER (CHICAGO, IL):MAIL RESUME TO EVELYN OLSON, INTELIQUENT INC, 550 W. ADAMS ST, STE# 900, CHICAGO, IL 60661.





The University Library at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time IT Tech Associate (Web Applications Developer) to assist the department to develop and implement applications, databases and web services for the Library’s web presence. Write fully accessible and responsive HTML user interfaces. Fully document code and processes. Write tests to be used in continuous integration processes. Perform other related projects and University service as assigned. No travel required. Requires a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or related field, or its foreign equivalent, and 1 year experience in web application development. For fullest consideration, please submit a CV, cover letter, and 3 references to the attention of the Search Coordinator via email atjsonnen2@uic.edu, or via mail at University Library, UIC, 801 S Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60607. The University of Illinois is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.





TC DA CPM Prophix Director – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP: Provide sales & pre/post-sales support to help identify, qualify & close solution opptys as depicted in the CPM (Corporate Project Management) Business Plan for the fiscal year, in coordination with other delivery resources. *Travel req'd 50% of the time



Reqs: Must have a bachelor’s degree (or foreign equiv) in Mgmt Info Systems, Project Mgmt or related. 3 yrs exp as a regional account manager, solutions engineer, senior business analyst or related which must incl: Tech support & troubleshooting of Prophix’s custom architecture; architect Prophix software & execute implementation for 501(c), Manufacturing & higher Ed clients; build customized Prophix POC & conduct live demo w/ demo2win methodology; & devel Shortened sales cycle & self-scope implementation services. Mail resumes to: Attn: C Volkening - #1938, 1 S. Wacker Dr, S. 800, Chicago, IL, 60606



Legal Notices

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Alberto Alonso Blasquez to Alberto Alonso. Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000200

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from JULIO RANGEL RIVERA JR to DeLuca Ethan Amasiano Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000222

State of Illinois, Publication Notice of Court Date for Request for Name Change, Location Cook County-County Division-Case Type: Name Change from Jiaheir Marquise Taylor to Jiaheir Marquise Bean Court Date April 27, 2020, 9:30 am in Courtroom # 1706 Case # 2020CONC120.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the Country Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003262 on February 24, 20202. Under the Assumed Business Name of BRIFIO. With the business located at: 4105 N Sheridan RD APT 1s, Chicago, IL 60613.

NOTICE

Cottage Grove & 93rd Currency Exchange, Inc., pursuant to Section 15.2 of the Illinois Currency Exchange Act, notice is hereby given by the Secretary, State of Illinois, Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Financial Institutions, Currency Exchange Section, that as of February 15, 2020, all debts, liabilities and lawful demands against the Cottage Grove & 93rd Currency Exchange, Inc. will be redeemed by the Secretary on demand, in writing, by the owner thereof, at any time within one year from the date of first publication.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “ An Act in relation the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003315 on March 3, 2020. Under the Assumed Business Name of B.E.A.R.D.E.D. PLAYGROUND with the business located ay: 3525 N Racine Ave Apt 2W, Chicago, IL, 60657.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “ An Act in relation the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003316 on March 3, 2020. Under the Assumed Business Name of BRYCE & CO. with the business located ay: 3525 N Racine Ave Apt 2W, Chicago, IL, 60657. Rentals



Oak Park

APARTMENT FOR RENT

$875 month, heat & water included.

2 room studio, on-site laundry.

Close to public transportation.

Security deposit $1,312. View on

Facebook @Marketplace Oak Park.

For appt call Jaz 630-923-3126 or

Jerijah 773-441-0487.





