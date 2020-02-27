Classifieds 

JOBS



Reporter: Collect, analyze news. Report, write stories for TV programs/broadcasting. Receive assignments, evaluate leads to develop stories. Research background info. Read news flashes. 2 yrs exp. Must speak Romanian. Res: Credo Ministries, 4850 N Bernard, Chicago IL 60625



Seeking college educated for permanent part-time employment in Evanston working with children and adults in a visual training program. Will train. Additionally, administrative assistant responsibilities including QuickBooks. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and Saturday morning, 15-20 hours per week. Send resume to jeffgetzell@sbcglobal.net



100-year-old Evanston data publisher seeks a full-time Call Center Specialist. No sales. No weekends. Duties consist of placing outbound calls to collect and verify data. Some data entry. Entry-level. Will train. M-F 8:00am-4:30pm.$12.00/hr. Send resumes to jobs@mni.net



Wanted: Experience Drivers with CDL and experience Movers for delivery of voting boxes.

Please call 1-773-487-9900.





Sr. SW Engin – Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL. Prov tech leadrship w/i team resp for deliver Linear Automate prduct. Req Bach in CS, Engin, or rltd & 5 yrs exp dvlp SW app use these: NUnit &/or MSTest, Agile dvlp method, Visual Studio, C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery, SQL Server, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API & NuGet. Apply to: Denise_Mapes@cable.comcast.com. Ref Job ID# 1798



Social Justice Reporting Fellowship

The Chicago Reader, the city’s illustrious free alt-weekly, is hiring a Social Justice Reporting Fellow to continue our award-winning news and investigative coverage. The ideal candidate will have news reporting experience, a nuanced understanding of the social justice issues our city confronts, and a commitment to social impact journalism.

The yearlong, full-time fellowship will be based out of our office in Bronzeville. The Fellow will finish the year with an outstanding portfolio of clips and with the know-how to navigate different career paths in today’s journalism ecosystem.

The compensation package includes full benefits and a salary of $38,000. Please send a resume, cover letter summarizing your experience and what makes you the ideal candidate, and clips—either as links or attachments—to careers@chicagoreader.com. The deadline for applications is 11:59 PM Friday, March 13.

Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. The Reader is committed to creating a collaborative environment that celebrates the diversity of our staff. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.





RENTALS



Amazing views! Fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath North Lakeshore Drive apartment overlooks Belmont Harbor. Available March 2020-May 2021. $3800/month. chicapt60657@gmail.com





MAKET PLACE



2013 Forest River Sunseeker; one owner, 31 ft, 16k miles; $21,100. Call 708-384-8597



LEGAL NOTICES



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the Country Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003262 on February 24, 20202. Under the Assumed Business Name of BRIFIO. With the business located at: 4105 N Sheridan RD APT 1s, Chicago, IL 60613.



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003125 on February 4, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of DIVINELY ORDERED LIFE CELEBRATIONS with the business located at 3265 W. PALMER STREET UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60647 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: CYNTHIA-VAL CHAPMAN 3265 W. PALMER STREET UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60647, USA



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Alberto Alonso Blazquez to Alberto Alonso. Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000200



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from JULIO RANGEL RIVERA JR to DeLuca Ethan Amasiano Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000222



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003121 on February 4, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of Salon V Rose with the business located at 6309 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL, 60639 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Susan Narvaez, 3404 W. Shakespeare, Chicago, IL, 60647



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995