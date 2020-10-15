Classifieds 

JOBS
Document Management Applications Engineer
Mayer Brown LLP
Chicago, Illinois
Responsible for system build, automation, tuning and maintenance, and documentation of all of the Document Management (DMS) system related components in accordance with vendor best practices and Firm policies. Planning, oversight, and execution of off-hour maintenance and upgrades/system patching. Developing, documenting, and maintaining compliance with business preparedness/disaster recovery plans to support the Document Management environment. Must have a Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering or a related field.Must have five (5) years of experience as a developer, Technical Lead, Associate Operations Manager or Infra. Technology Specialist. Must also have five (5) years of experience with the iManage work document management system. Qualified applicants should submit resumes to lshellenback@mayerbrown.com
and reference job code DMAE0920.
Admin & Sales Support, Oscar Isberian Rugs, Evanston & River North.
Fulltime. Duties: Assist in the pickup and delivery of rugs from clients. Valid driver’s license required. Flexible schedule, team-oriented attitude, luxury service-oriented culture. Customer Service experience. Lifting and carrying rugs an essential function. Send resume to irina@isberian.com
AArete a fast-growing global management consulting firm is recruiting a Manager – Talent Acquisition:
· Master’s Degree in International Business, Marketing, or HR Management; plus 18 month’s 18 months’ exp. In: Full cycle recruiting experience, with either a management consulting firm or staffing agency; Recruiting mid, senior, and C-level executives; Supervising employees; Managing at least five vendor relationships and negotiating contracts; and Benchmarking candidate and compensation information for positions/roles hired for. Please send resume and cover letter to rweninger@aarete.com
. Please refer to Job Code 404 in your cover letter.
RENTALS
Apartment for rent, 4 rooms including one bedroom.
Apartment is located in shopping area of Humboldt Park with access to CTA bus and trains. Metra train is nearby. Rent is $950 monthly plus security deposit. Heat is included. (773) 592-2989
Charming studio apartment in coach house.
Pleasant neighborhood: 5000 North, 3700 West. $525 plus security deposit. Heat included. Call Pat 773-279-0466.
REAL ESTATE
Beach home in Miller Beach, Indiana (Lake County) for sale.
A watershed property on the Grand Calumet River (called the ‘lagoon’) is less than 1 walking mile to the shores of Lake Michigan. Step your kayak directly from this property onto the lagoon for a morning paddle. The South Shore train stop at Miller is getting a ‘double-track’ allowing travel to Chicago in 35 minutes. Free train parking. View this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ample outdoor living space today! Call Tim Petrities today at 219.689.7800.
PROFESSIONALS AND SERVICES
COVER BAND (R&B and Latin Soul) looking for gigs:
3 hours - $400 and we’re self-contained (PA included) Contact SQUEAKY at 312.203.2095
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES:
especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/ www.BlandTherapy.com
PERSONALS
Chrissy No told Kitten are you going to Hot Pencils?
No silly, that’s a video shoot. I met Kitty, Cherry & Tiffany there. GNR, Aerosmith told them, we’ll call you back later Tracy Guns. “rain delay“ GNR reports Rose Geffen, Universal Jive Epic Sony, BMG, Columbia, Warner records etc.
Love
Black Sabbath
& M. Crue
hotties canceled
ADULT SERVICES
New Agency hiring female massage girls
Call or text Lauren 331 223-3143. Email nurumassagechicago@protonmail.com
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
Phonesex Dungeon
For all your WICKED desires and UNGODLY sins. Call Chyna
1 (888) 741-1076 $3.99 per min