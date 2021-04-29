Classifieds 

JOBS
Shampoo Assistant
Prestigious Multi-Cultural salon in the South Loop seeking shampoo assistants - outstanding opportunity to learn from top stylists. Flexible hours may include Tuesday - Saturday. Seeking hard workers with excellent customer service. Please send your resume including hours of availability.
Search is a community based organization that supports adults with developmental disabilities to live to their full potential.
Our employment opportunities include full and part time positions in our beautiful group homes and program settings conveniently located in Skokie, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove and Rogers Park. Safety is a priority! We’ve implemented strict disinfecting and cleaning standards, provide PPE and require daily symptom screening. Come join the dedicated and long term Search family! Email your resume to jobs@search-inc.org.
Greek Studies Curriculum Director-
Evaluate performance & recommend changes to strengthen teaching skills of Greek teachers. Adjust Greek language curriculum to American needs, demonstrate strategies for the Greek lessons & consult w/ students & their families about their edu. MA-Intercultural Edu, 1 yr. exp. as a Teacher/Coordinator & Greek & English fluency reqd. Mail resume to: E. Angelo Spyratos, School Board Pres, Hellenic American Academy, 445 Pine St., Deerfield, IL 60015.
Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails is hiring all back of the house positions!
Apply in person 11a-7p 205 W. Wacker Dr or email theloop@greenleafchopshop.com
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Senior SQL Server DBA
to work with & trouble shoot new technologies in a cloud environment that is constantly adding capability to existing products & introducing new technology. Option to work remotely. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID: 21-9009 in the subject line.
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer
to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must take & pass pre-interview coding test. Option to work remotely. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID: 21-9010 in the subject line.
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
Sunny Andersonville large, two BR,
modern kitchen/bath, private balcony, natural wood, mini blinds, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, garage option, no dogs. $1245. 708-482-4712
Bucktown : 1922 N Wilmot, 4 RMS, 2BR,
1 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. Free Laundry. $1300 + security . Avail 5/1. No Pets. Call (773) 317-3389
Edgewater 1216 W. Norwood 2nd Fl. 1200 Sq FT 2 bedroom apt.
Spacious living and dinning rooms. Updated Kitchen w/SS Appl, hardwood Floors, track lighting, enclosed sunporch. Walk to Lake, Redline L, shopping. Heat included. $1400/month. $500 non refundable move in fee. Available 4/1. 773.761.3084.
Investigation Business
disputes Bankruptcy investigation Judgments
Malpractice, Divorce, VIP Security Forensic accounting Asset research,Risk management forensic computer analysis.call 1-312-404-9734 https://culper.us/en/about-us/
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
