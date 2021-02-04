Classifieds 

JOBS
NOW hiring account managers
who are motivated, excellent written and verbal communication, proficient with excel. send resume to vcambia@woodward-inc.com
Scientific Market Analyst (US) –
Maintain opinion leader network; support Neurosurgeon/Radiation Oncology user list for US market; support clinician speaker relationships; maintain database on radiosurgery programs; maintain Novalis® product webpage, initiatives, natl/internatl meetings, conferences; clinical liaison for patient marketing; collate global input from biz regions/stakeholders; devel internal comms intended to filter clinical data into relevant formats; workshops, trade shows, conferences; report trends to marketing; devel relations w/ R&D, marketing; support regions/units w/ research; deliver sales material specializing in scientific proof; publication of studies. 80% natl/internatl travel. Home worksite avail (near major airport). Reqd: MS degree in Med Physics; 5 yrs exp w/ stat analysis & programming languages; sales/clinical marketing in healthcare indust; & neuro-oncology, incl Neurosurgical/Radiosurgical apps. Exp may be concurrent. Must have perm US work auth. Contact N. Bandukwala, HR, Brainlab, Inc., 5 Westbrook Corp. Ctr., Ste. 1000, Westchester, IL 60154.
Sr. Technical Lead
(Bachelor’s w/ 5 yrs exp; Major: Computer Engineering or equiv.; – Chicago, IL. Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: .Net Framework, Visual Studio, C#, Windows Forms, WCF, MVC, ADO.NET, Entity Framework, AngularJS, Kendo UI, JQuery, SQL Server, XML, IIS, TFS, Software AG Web Methods, VB.NET, Bootstrap, JavaScript and SSRS; Must have experience in all phases of developing and testing applications, database design, stored procedures and triggers, and designing and executing application test plans. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.
Immigration Lawyers, P.C. is seeking for an Immigration Attorney.
Mail resume to: 4901 W. Irving Park Rd. 2nd FL. Chicago
Systems Solutions Architect
(Bachelor’s w/ 5 yrs exp; Major: CS, Comp Engg or equiv.; – Chicago, IL. Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: OOP, Salesforce APEX development, Salesforce Service Cloud, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Einstein Analytics, Salesforce Lightning, Java, Java Script, J2EE, JSON, JSP, JSF, Spring, Eclipse Helios, Eclipse IDE, Apache Tomcat, SVN, Git, JUnit, CSS, IBM RSA, Selenium, JPA, Servlets, Agile Concepts and Web Services. Must have experience in designing and developing applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.
Accounting Manager, Clarke Public Accounting Co. in Chicago, IL.
Lead accounting & tax matters for business & personal clients such as registrations, incorporations, preparing tax returns, financial statements & reviews, tax planning, etc. Coordinate & review work of bookkeeper & tax preparer. Req: Bachelor’s in Accounting or related, or foreign equiv + 1 yr prof exp w/accounting/auditing firm. Must have passed all sections of Uniform CPA exam. Fax resume to 773-326-0782 Attn: Edward.
Essendant Management Services LLC is seeking an Application Developer 3 in Deerfield, IL
to implement & support the Sterling Order Management Platform in a high volume integrated system environment. MAY TELECOMMUTE UP TO 100% FROM ANY LOCATION IN THE U.S. Apply at www.essendant.com
, ref job #APPLI10658
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
Hi. My name is Gordy. I am an African Prosperity Teacher, and we teach the Mansa Musa Method.
We teach people how to attain their desires, reach their goals, create multiple streams of income, and much more. This class is designed for people who are already successful, but anyone can benefit from it. We do not teach Meditation. Mindfulness. Visualization. Curiosity. Spirituality. Religiosity. Churchianity. Christianity. WE TEACH THE SOLAR DEISM OF ANCIENT EGYPT. It works for this simple reason: We believe and know that all of life is consciousness, imagination. Hence, the moment a person imagines a thing, God acts automatically on his behalf to accomplish his desire. God and man are one through the union of imagination, and you define what God/Energy is to you. We offer two classes, beginners and advanced. Each class is two hours long. And each class is $1000. Call Gordy 773/619-4247
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
LOOP OFFICE LOFT
Semi-furnished with desk, conf room table, chairs, credenza. File cabinets, full kitchen, storage. Heat, AC, internet included. $1750 available now. 312- 917-1040
For sale Carbondale, IL Dutch Colonial home built ~1908.
4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 acre. Walk to SIU, shopping, city center. https://tinyurl.com/y45akemp
MARKETPLACE
House Sale
Mid-century modern antiques. Lots of jewelry & more. East Rogers Park. Call/text (312)371-2680 to set up an appointment. Must wear a mask!
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
EROTIC PHONE CHAT
Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.
HARDCORE ADULT TALK!
Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.