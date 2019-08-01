Classifieds 

JOBS

Software Engineer, Back-End needed by Peak6 Group, LLC in Chicago, IL to develop & implement financial industry trading SW. Reqs bachelor's, or foreign equiv., in Comp. Sci, or related field, & 3 yrs. exp. developing financial applications with minimum 1 yr. exp. therein in mid-level Go Programming. Exp. must include dev’t of financial transactional processing apps, microservice & Kubernetes based systems, writing & utilizing code generators, & log processing via kafka streams. To apply, mail resume to: K. Hilgart, Peak6 Group, LLC, 141 W. Jackson Blvd, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60604 (08/01)

Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer to architect, design, implement and test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9016” in the subject line to be considered.” (08/01)

Northwestern University, Dept. of Philosophy, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor. Duties: teach 4 grad/undergrad courses/year, advise students, conduct and publish research in philosophy. AOS: Philosophy of Language. Required: PhD in philosophy, research record, recommendations, teaching ability. Send application letter, CV, 3 recommendation letters, & writing sample to nuphiljobs@northwestern.edu. AA/EOE. (08/29)

Marketing & Behavioral Research Analyst to work in downtown Chicago advertising agency, Davis Harrison Dion. Minimum of two years of ad agency experience developing plans to optimize marketing and advertising results for clients. Knowledge of statistics relevant to behavioral science, quantitative and qualitative research, data analysis, traditional and digital campaigns and reporting.The position requires a B.S. in Advertising or foreign equivalent degree and Minor in Psychology with classes in Behavioral Statistics and Applied Research. Minimum two (2) years of experience in advertising. Send cover letter and resume to info@dhdchicago.com. (08/01)

REAL ESTATE

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (07/25)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Large studio apartment near the red line. 6326 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. Dogs OK. Heat included. Available 9/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $865/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (08/01)





LEGAL NOTICE





Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001782 on July 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of CLUTTERLESS CLOSETS with the business located at: 4417 S INDIANA AVE APT 3N, CHICAGO, IL 60653. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address CHRISTINE MCWILLIAMS 4417 S INDIANA AVE APT 3N, CHICAGO, IL 60653, USA (08/08)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001815 on July 18, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of MIGHTY VIOLET DESIGN. with the business located at: 2023 N BISSELL ST UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60614. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address KATHLEEN E TOOMEY 2023 N BISSELL ST UNIT 2 CHICAGO, IL 60614, USA (08/08)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001819 on July 18, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of CITY VIRTUAL CONSULTANTS, LLC with the business located at: 323 E WACKER DRIVE STE 4300, CHICAGO, IL 60601 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address TIFFANY WILLIS-JOHNSON 323 E WACKER DRIVE STE 4300 CHICAGO, IL 60601, USA (08/15)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - 5734 W. Giddings. St., Chicago, IL 60630 Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019 Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)