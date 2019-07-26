Classifieds 

JOBS

Telephone Sales

Experienced/aggressive closers needed now to sell ad space for Chicago’s oldest and largest newspaper rep firm. Immediate openings in Loop office. Salary + commission. 312-368-4884 (07/25)

Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer to architect, design, implement and test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9015” in the subject line to be considered. (07/25)

Trader Analyst, Technical Specialist needed by Peak6 Group LLC in Chicago, IL to review, analyze, dev. & implement feature prioritization & resources allocation. Reqs Bachelor's, or foreign equiv, in Finance, Stats, or related field, & 2 yrs. exp. as Option Trader or Trading Assoc. Exp. must include dev’t of automated trading strategies within Python, Asset Performance & risk analysis, data visualization, & the application of statistical model & machine learning techniques to volatility surface generation & strategy. To apply, mail resume to: K. Hilgart, Peak6 Group LLC, 141 W. Jackson Blvd, Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60604 (07/25)

REAL ESTATE

Beautiful Eckert Park 2-Flat

Lovely 1,000 sq ft Eckert Park apartment around the corner from Chicago Ave bus; 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, bath, air, appliances, washer & dryer. Quiet second floor includes use of planted deck and patio. $1,600 plus utilities. References required. Contact Brian Boyer 312/371-6227 boyertv@sbcglobal.net (07/25)

SUBLET WANTED: Looking to share a drug-free (alcohol ok) apartment in or within 30 minutes of Hyde Park. Looking for a 3-6 month long sublet, available on or around August 15th.

I am a flexible, open-minded and considerate 27 y.o. UChicago alum looking for a compatible roommate(s). I have furniture (if needed), kitchen appliances and utensils, fishing rods, speakers and a large flat screen. I like music, plants, biking, cooking, reading, other considerate people, Scrabble and roller coasters. Please email Sarah at s0blauser@gmail.com (07/25)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (07/25)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Large studio apartment near the red line. 6326 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. Dogs OK. Heat included. Available 9/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $865/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/25)

Bucktown: 1922 N Wilmot, 1st Floor, 4 RMS, 2BR, 1 Blk from "Blue Line L." Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. $1300 + security. Avail Immed. No Pets. Call (773) 612-3112 (08/01)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (07/25)

LEGAL NOTICE





Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001782 on July 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of CLUTTERLESS CLOSETS with the business located at: 4417 S INDIANA AVE APT 3N, CHICAGO, IL 60653. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address CHRISTINE MCWILLIAMS 4417 S INDIANA AVE APT 3N, CHICAGO, IL 60653, USA (08/08)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001815 on July 18, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of MIGHTY VIOLET DESIGN. with the business located at: 2023 N BISSELL ST UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60614. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address KATHLEEN E TOOMEY 2023 N BISSELL ST UNIT 2 CHICAGO, IL 60614, USA (08/08)