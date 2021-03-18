 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

JOBS

SALT Sr. Assoc – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP: Prov. State & Local Tax (SALT) srvs to clts with tax advice & consult’n that enable clnts to incr’se shareholder value. Reqs: Bach’s in acct’ng, fin, buss. Admin or rltd fld; 2 yrs’ exp as a Tax Anlyst or rltd pos, & must incl: Prep & file US Persn’l prprty tax, sales & use tax, Canad’n Goods & Srvcs Tax, Harmniz’d Sales Tax, & Provnc’l Sales Tax; Cond. tax res us’g CCH AnswerConnect & Checkp’nt to ens’r compl’nce to state & local sales; Ds’gn & implm’nt a digit’lzd workflow us’ng OneSource. Mail resumes to: Attn: C Volkening – Ref #2045, 30 S. Wacker Dr, Ste. 3300, Chicago, IL, 60606.

In Home Caregiver NEEDED - Work Schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $20/hr. Qualifications: A flexible scheduling with either part-time or full-time hours. Reliable transportation. A caring, compassionate demeanor and Patience. For more details about the job, please email Demir at (dilekbesol47@gmail.com)

Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor. Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, Statistics or related field, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu. AA/EOE.

Fire by Design, Inc. seeks a Mechanical Engineer. Mail resume to 155 Revere Dr. Ste. 10, Northbrook, IL.

Store Manager (North Riverside, IL). Mail resume to Iqbal Jumma, Diamonds 4Ever Inc., 7501 W Cermak Rd, Space F-13, North Riverside, IL 60546


PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES

Teen Chicago Melodeath/Funeral Doom/DSBM band looking for members!!! I’m Juniper Balbus-Holmquist, Lead Singer/Rhythm Guitarist. Seeking Wagnerian Soprano and oktavist vocalists, unclean vocalist, two lead guitarists capable of advanced techniques, keyboard player proficient in classical jazz/honky-tonk, drummer proficient in double kick/varieties of blast beats, bassist proficient in slap/double thump, 1 rapper, 1 producer proficient in dubstep drops/abstract hip-hop. Also seeking publicists/networkers and artists to design album covers. Horn and string players welcome. 312-593-4660, coasterdude456@gmail.com

CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com

COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com/www.BlandTherapy.com


RENTALS & REAL ESTATE

Buy historic Pine Manor get successful in-home wedding chapel Business! DestinationWeddingChapel.com Be your own boss and gross $65k without leaving your garden. Sunday Open House.


ADULT SERVICES

Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

EROTIC PHONE CHAT Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.

HARDCORE ADULT TALK! Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.

