Classifieds 

Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Software Test Engineer in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: create & maintain an automation test suite using frameworks like Appium/Selenium. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24197
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Data Warehouse Engineer III in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: Oversee the design, implementation & provision of support services for the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW). Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24195
Accounting Manager: Des Plaines IL.
Analyze fin info, prep reports for record of assets, liabilities, profit/ loss, tax liability for businesses & individuals. Prep, examine, analyze accounting records. Recordkeeping & accounting systems, current w/computer tech. Compute taxes owed, prep tax returns in compliance w/payment, reporting & tax requirements. BA in Accounting, 6 months any office exp. Res: Global Taxes and Accounting Ltd, info@globaltaxescpa.com
The Department of Information & Decision Sciences, at the Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor
to assist the department with the following responsibilities: Under direction and supervision, teach undergraduate and graduate courses in the area of Information & Decision Sciences (IDS), and mentor and direct the research of graduate students in the IDS and MBA programs. Serve as a liaison between the business community and the University, conduct research in the field of machine learning, and perform administrative duties and University service as assigned. Requires a Ph.D. degree or its foreign equivalent in Information & Decision Sciences, Computer Sciences, or related field of study. Some travel may be periodically required for conferences or professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 1/20/2021 to Ashley Sefcik, Dept of Information & Decision Sciences, 601 S Morgan St, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to asefci1@uic.edu. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Ravenswood Manor large 2 Bedroom.
Beautiful large second floor windows overlook tree lined street. Brown Line two blocks away. In unit washer and dryer. Central A/C. Hardwood floors. New kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has eating nook. Bathroom double sink , marble floors and bath. Large deck with porch swing. Backyard patio made from from old street brick pavers and large trees. Remodeled garage space.. Ample street parking. Storage in basement. Dogs and Cats ok with pet fee. $1900/month - Contact Leslie at 312-213-7577.
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
