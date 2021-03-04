 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

March 04, 2021 Reader | Classified advertising

Classifieds 

exp U.S. Services Inc. is seeking a Project Manager in Chicago, IL to work w/ top mgmt & network to identify & pursue new opportunities in the Middle East and Africa. 25% internat’l travel reqd. Apply at www.exp.com, search for job# 101638

Teach courses and perform research in media industries and audiences, social networks, and organizational and strategic communications. Advise students in the Department of Integrated Marketing Communications in the Medill School. Incorporate current trends in research technology and advanced empirical analysis into classroom lectures and exercises. Must have a Ph.D. degree in Communication, or the foreign equivalent. Qualified applicants should email resume to robin-young@northwestern.edu and reference job: AP0221.

.NET Engineer– Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL. Execut prodct specs based on client & market reqs & supprt & delivr enhancmnts to digital media systms. Reqs Bach in CS, Engin or rltd & 2 yrs exp devlp SW apps in Agile environ; design tech solutns use .NET frmwrk, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API, SQL Servr, npm & NuGet; devlp SW code use JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API, C# & Visual Studio; & use NUnit. Apply to: denise_mapes@cable.comcast.com. Ref Job ID #9852

Sr SW Engin — Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL. Prov tech ldrshp w/i team resp for execute product spec based on client & mrkt reqs. Reqs: Bach in CS, Engin, or rltd; 5 yrs exp dvlp SW solution in Agile environ; & design tech solution use .NET frmwrk, SQL Srvr, C# & Visual Studio; of which 3 yrs must incl use JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery, React, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API, npm, NuGet & NUnit to write SW code. Apply to Denise_Mapes@cable.comcast.com Ref Job ID #9834

Irving Park Family Dentist (Chicago, IL) seeks Dental Assistant Supervisor to oversee team in assisting dentists/setting up equipment/preparing patient for treatment & keeping records. Must be a Certified Dental Assistant. Apply by submitting your resumes to careers@dental360usa.com, ref. Job ID: Dental Assistant Supervisor 2021 in the subject line.

The Univ of IL at Chicago, Offc of the Vice Chancellor for Research, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Information Technology Technical Associate (IT Development) to assist the department with the following responsibilities: Under direction and supervision, assist department by providing technical leadership in the analysis, design, and implementation of software design solutions, as well as manage all phases of software development life-cycle including design, implementation, deployment, development, testing and maintenance. Gather business requirements from stakeholders and technical groups to map operational needs, participate in product design and planning, and evaluate new technologies and software products. Utilize Asp.net, C#, Oracle PL-SQL for developing applications. Develop and maintain a business continuity and disaster recovery plan and utilize SQL Server Reporting, Crystal Reports and other tools to create complex reports. This position will supervise and train one (1) IT Technical Associate (Jr. .NET Developer). Requires a Bachelor’s degree or its foreign equivalent in Computer Science, Information Management, or related field of study, & 5 yrs of professional IT development experience, which includes developing and/or modifying new & existing applications, including requirement analysis, design, code, test, debug, implementation & maintenance, ASP.net, C#, Oracle forms, Oracle Reports, .net Entity framework, .net APl. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 3/24/2021 to the Search Coordinator via email at DBENTL2@UIC.EDU or via mail to UIC/OVCR, 1737 W Polk St, M/C 672, Chicago IL 60612. The Univ of IL is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. The Univ of IL may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The Chicago Reader is seeking a Development & Marketing Associate. Summary: The Chicago Reader was the first free alternative weekly in the US. In the past two years our organization has come under new ownership and we are transitioning to a nonprofit newsroom. We are passionate about telling the authentic stories of Chicago and seek an experienced Development & Marketing Associate to assist in the telling of our story. In 2021 the Chicago Reader is celebrating our 50th anniversary, launching a new website, expanding our donor network, and much more. The Development & Marketing Associate is a new role that will be integral to engaging our donor base and marketing the many facets of our organization to our audience. The person in this role will work closely with the Director of Development and Director of Strategic Innovation to implement ongoing projects and communications. The position requires a highly organized and self-motivated professional who can work independently while coordinating with multiple remote team members. If you are someone who is passionate about journalism and storytelling, is excited by the notion of managing the administration of several interrelated projects, and enjoys bridging multiple stakeholders, we want to hear from you. Responsibilities: Development (60%): Administer and manage donor CRM. Perform data entry and data maintenance. Pull reports for Finance and Development departments. Assist Grant Writer with data requests. Donor acknowledgement. Ensure donors are thanked in a timely manner. Follow up on pledges and billing inquiries. Process tax filing information for donors and assist with donor requests. Development communications. Write and send donor correspondence, including monthly member newsletters. Assist Development Director with creation and administration of digital fundraising campaigns. Partner with Social Media Coordinator, Digital Director, and Sales Department to ensure successful implementation of fundraising campaigns. Marketing (40%): Creation of the development, innovation, and memberships marketing and public relations strategy and implementation for the Chicago Reader. Develop and implement marketing, PR, and audience engagement strategy for business projects including but not limited to: Reader products and merchandise, special membership projects (book club, podcast network, etc.), 50th Anniversary events and special projects, implement Chicago Reader newsletter program, coordinate with Sales Team for ad inclusion, partner with Digital Director to grow newsletter list, coordinate with Editorial Team for newsletter content, capture and report on metrics and impact of newsletters, paid house advertising, memberships, digital fundraising campaigns, etc. Qualifications: 2-3 years experience in development, fundraising, or marketing for a non-profit and/or media organization. Experience running marketing, promotions, audience engagement, business strategy, social media engagement, or the equivalent for an organization. Demonstrable organizational skills with an acute attention to detail. Enthusiasm to hone brand strategy for a legacy media organization. Ability to wear multiple hats and willingness to jump in where needed. Personal initiative and excitement to learn. Personal strength in relationship building. Nice to haves: Management of email program for an organization. Expertise in Facebook Ads Manager. Expertise in Mailchimp. Expertise in Wordpress. Experience managing a CRM platform. Experience or interest in graphic design. Salary: $38-42k. Reports to: Colette Willard, Development Director. Location: Remote - Chicagoland. To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to cwillard@chicagoreader.com


CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com

COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com/www.BlandTherapy.com


Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

EROTIC PHONE CHAT Sexy Singles, Sweet Coeds, Hipster Gals. Only .99c. 800-Sexy Gal; 800-739-9425.

HARDCORE ADULT TALK! Busty Babes, Ebony Hotties, Older Ladies. 866-515-3699, only $10 per call.

