Classifieds 

JOBS
El Milagro, Inc. seeks a Sales Manager.
Mail resume to 3050 W 26th St Chicago, IL.
Hello Jasmine, Inc. seeks a Multimedia Specialist.
Mail resume 2026 S. Clark St, Chicago, IL.
Lecturer:
teach courses in computational math and statistics. Req.: PhD in applied mathematics/rel. fld. + 1 yr exp. Apply: Illinois Institute of Technology, 3424 S State St., Chicago, IL60616
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Technical Product Manager II in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: Proactively identify gaps in the current product offering & lead the effort to develop solutions that drive business value. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24842
Cheetah Express, Inc. seeks a Logistics Analyst.
Mail resume to 835 Greenleaf Ave. Elk Grove Village, IL
William A. Randolph, Inc. seeks a Project Manager.
Mail resume to 820 Lakeside Dr, Gurnee, IL.
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Sr. Software Engineer in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: Develop, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R24852
Des Plaines Clinical Lab, Inc D/B/A NTL Laboratory seeks a Medical Laboratory Technologist.
Mail resume to 8833 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL.
Groupon, Inc. is seeking multiple Software Development Engineers (SDE), SDE IIs, SDE IIIs & SDE IVs in Chicago, IL to:
develop, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Send resumes to apply@groupon.com
& ref SDECH1020.
Quicket Solutions, Inc. is seeking a Sr Software Engineer in Chicago, IL
w/ the following responsibilities: create mobile frontend using Java, Kotlin, React Native, React JS, & Redux; Dvlp & interface between platform agnostic mobile environment & RESTful APIs in the back end & create secure encrypted channels for data exchange from mobile to server environment. Pls email your resume to careers@quicketsolutions.com
. Pls ref 030489 in the subject line.
RESEARCH
Have you had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18?
Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women’s Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu
, 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.
PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/www.BlandTherapy.com
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
RENTALS & REAL ESTATE
Sunny Andersonville large, two BR,
modern kitchen/bath, private balcony, natural wood, mini blinds, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, garage option, no dogs. $1245. 708-482-4712
Bucktown : 1922 N Wilmot, 4 RMS, 2BR,
1 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. Free Laundry. $1300 + security . Avail 5/1. No Pets. Call (773) 317-3389
Edgewater 1216 W. Norwood 2nd Fl. 1200 Sq FT 2 bedroom apt.
Spacious living and dinning rooms. Updated Kitchen w/SS Appl, hardwood Floors, track lighting, enclosed sunporch. Walk to Lake, Redline L, shopping. Heat included. $1400/month. $500 non refundable move in fee. Available 4/1. 773.761.3084.
