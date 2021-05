Classifieds 

JOBS

RESEARCH



PROFESSIONALS & SERVICES



PERSONALS

RENTALS & REAL ESTATE



ADULT SERVICES



Mail resume to 3050 W 26th St Chicago, IL.Mail resume 2026 S. Clark St, Chicago, IL.teach courses in computational math and statistics. Req.: PhD in applied mathematics/rel. fld. + 1 yr exp. Apply: Illinois Institute of Technology, 3424 S State St., Chicago, IL60616w/ the following responsibilities: Proactively identify gaps in the current product offering & lead the effort to develop solutions that drive business value. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R24842Mail resume to 835 Greenleaf Ave. Elk Grove Village, ILMail resume to 820 Lakeside Dr, Gurnee, IL.w/ the following responsibilities: Develop, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon's web & mobile apps. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R24852Mail resume to 8833 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL.develop, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon's web & mobile apps. Send resumes to apply@groupon.com & ref SDECH1020.w/ the following responsibilities: create mobile frontend using Java, Kotlin, React Native, React JS, & Redux; Dvlp & interface between platform agnostic mobile environment & RESTful APIs in the back end & create secure encrypted channels for data exchange from mobile to server environment. Pls email your resume to careers@quicketsolutions.com . Pls ref 030489 in the subject line.Did you tell someone in your life about it who is also willing to participate? Women ages 18+ who have someone else in their life they told about their experience also willing to participate will be paid to complete a confidential online research survey for the Women's Dyadic Support Study. Contact Dr. Sarah Ullman of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Criminology, Law, & Justice Department at ForWomen@uic.edu , 312-996-5508. Protocol #2021-0019.IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home's clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased's home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we've seen and done "worse" than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com Lady GaGa was seen with Tracy Gunns & Britney Beach Spears at the World party. We laugh when M Crue, B Sabbath, Aerosmith told jokes. Bieber & Hailey came with Blake & Gwen, what a fun night. Buy CD's.Guns N Rose LoveHollywood RoseGNReports & Rock Star Bunnymodern kitchen/bath, private balcony, natural wood, mini blinds, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, garage option, no dogs. $1245. 708-482-47121 Blk from "Blue Line L". Modern kitchen & bath. Hardwood floors. Free Laundry. $1300 + security . Avail 5/1. No Pets. Call (773) 317-3389Spacious living and dinning rooms. Updated Kitchen w/SS Appl, hardwood Floors, track lighting, enclosed sunporch. Walk to Lake, Redline L, shopping. Heat included. $1400/month. $500 non refundable move in fee. Available 4/1. 773.761.3084.