Classifieds 

to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com , to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9003 in the subject line.to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must take and pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com , to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9002 in the subject line.Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu . AA/EOE.to provide social services & assistance to improve the social & psychological functioning of children & their families & to maximize the family well-being & the academic functioning of children. Master's in Social service or related is req'd. Send resume to job loc: 4300 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60618.w/the following reqmts: BS degree in Comp Sci, Software Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 5 yrs of related exp. Reqd skills: Create & implement software applications using C#, JAVA, .Net Web Services /Web API, Java Script, jQuery HTML, CSS, ASP.NET, .NET MVC, MS- SQL Server 2008 R2 (5 yrs); design low level Architecture &Software Component using Lucid Charts, Confluence, Jira (5 yrs); build Web services & Web APIs using ADO.NET, Entity Framework and C# (5 yrs); review code written by other developers &create metrics for Software quality assurance using Microsoft DEVOPS, Visual Studio online, Sourcetree, ReSharper, Microsoft Build Server (2 yrs).Send resume to Santoshi.Kamble@Spray.com . Subject line must reference K022472.Duties: Analyze matters and assist in negotiations involving Italian Business Association law under the supervision of a partner admitted to practice law in Illinois (to the extent permitted by Article VIII of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct (Rules 5.3 and 5.5)) Requirements: Master’s Degree (“Laurea Specialistica”) in Italian Company Law from an accredited Italian law school, with specialization (“Cultore Della Materia”) in Business Association Law; and Corporate Mediator Specialist Certification (“Spezializzazione per Mediatori”) for Professional Mediator (“Conciliatore Professionista”) Submit resume to: imbrannon@bclplaw.com Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: Java, J2EE, Java Script, Oracle, Eclipse Helios, Apache Tomcat, Apache Poi, SVN, J-UNIT, IBM-RSA, IBM-Curam, Agile with JIRA, Team City, MySQL, SQL Developer, TOAD, Shell Scripting SharePoint, Selenium, Hibernate JPA, JSP, Servlets and Web Services; Must have experience in designing, developing and implementing applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: Load Runner, SilkPerformer, App Dynamics, JMeter, HP Diagnostics, Dynatrace, Java, FinMeasure, JVM profiling tools, C/C++, Oracle database servers, Oracle WebLogic, Linux, Unix, Windows, IBM WebSphere, VMWare virtualization & IBM Z series servers. Must have experience in developing & testing applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: Power BI, DAX, M Language, R, Python, SAP Business Objects, Alteryx, SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, Snowflake, Oracle, SAP Functional, Sharepoint, XML, Visual Studio & Microsoft Azure; Must have experience in design, development & implementation of applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.Test & validate SW apps. Reqs Bach in CS, Engin or rltd & 2 yrs exp use Agile methods to perfrm SW QA test, incl functionl & automatn test; create test cases; & perfrm defect mgmt by track and report SW defects. Apply to: denise_mapes@cable.comcast.com . Ref Job ID #2318Manage QA team resp for build, test and supprt SW apps used by cable media sales. Reqs Bach in CS, Engin or rltd tech field & 5 yrs exp particpat in full SDLC; particpat in QA processes used to test SW apps; evaluat & implmnt QA processes & tools; estimate work effort req’d by team for QA tasks; of which 2 yrs must incl use Agile methods to perfrm SW QA testing. Apply to: denise_mapes@cable.comcast.com Ref Job ID #0308. Mail resume to 2919 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL.Mail resume to 3050 W. 26th St. Chicago, IL.Teach Serbian lang & literature children from preschool to 8th grade. Prep course materials, assignments, handouts. Evaluate, grade students' work. Prep/deliver lectures how to speak, write in Serbian lang, cultural aspects. Bachelor of Philology. Fluent in Serbian. 2 yrs exp. Res: Saint Sava Academy; principal@stsavaacademy.org

Direct, coord activities of real estate investment comp for optimum efficiency in sales. Plan, develop business policies, goals, marketing, sales. Comm w/clients, subcontractors, management. Direct admin activities. Prep contracts. Negotiate w/ clients. Bachelor in any field. Must speak Polish. 2 yrs exp. Res: Corkers, Inc, 441 E Washington St, Des Plaines IL 60016Formulate, apply math, financial modeling & other optimizing methods to develop, interpret info that assists mgnt w/decision making, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. Develop, supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, implementation. MBA + 5 yrs of exp. Res: Ravinia Capital Performance Improvement LLC; tgoldblatt@raviniacapitalllc.com Resolve tech problems, provide training. Support new tech impl. Troubleshoot hardware, software, network. Design software solutions. Develop, write comp programs to store, locate, retrieve specific docs, data, & info. Bachelor’s in any technical field. 1 yr exp in any computer related field. Res: Polmax Truck and Trailer Repair Center, jobs@polmaxrepair.com IT eqpt maintenance: phones, network, sensors, CCTV, printers, PCs. Website, software dvlpmt, upgrade. IT systems installation, data processing, info systems for smooth operation of transp company. Monitoring systems in commercial buildings. Bachelor’s in Comp Science, Comp Engineering or Information Tech. 2 yrs exp as IT Specialist, Dvlpmt Manager or closely related. Res: Green Light Express Ltd, 8926 N Greenwood Ave, #235, Niles IL 607748 Drop vans 53'20 aluminum & combo flatbeds 48'6 covered wagons6 reefers 53'DOT testedFinancing availableCall Bruce 815-674-5230 or 815-842-2888Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641Hardworking, independent. 20+ years experience. Will clean house, apartment, office. Free estimate included. 630-290-1701Rock Your Fun - out the door with Guns N Roses, ACDC, L. Zeppelin, White Snake, Joey Perry, Smiley faces with Julia Roberts, Marilyn MonroeLove,Dominick DefansoTracy Guns312-206-0867773-323-5173Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995