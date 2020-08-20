Classifieds 

JOBS
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer
to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9003 in the subject line.
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Senior Software Engineer
to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must take and pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9002 in the subject line.
Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor.
Duties: teach, advise students, conduct & publish research. Required: PhD in Marketing, outstanding research record, excellent recommendations, teaching ability. Send CV, research papers & 2 reference letters to robin-young@northwestern.edu
. AA/EOE.
The Hana Center seeks Program Coordinator
to provide social services & assistance to improve the social & psychological functioning of children & their families & to maximize the family well-being & the academic functioning of children. Master's in Social service or related is req'd. Send resume to job loc: 4300 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60618.
Spraying Systems Co. is seeking a Programmer Analyst in Glendale Heights, IL
w/the following reqmts: BS degree in Comp Sci, Software Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 5 yrs of related exp. Reqd skills: Create & implement software applications using C#, JAVA, .Net Web Services /Web API, Java Script, jQuery HTML, CSS, ASP.NET, .NET MVC, MS- SQL Server 2008 R2 (5 yrs); design low level Architecture &Software Component using Lucid Charts, Confluence, Jira (5 yrs); build Web services & Web APIs using ADO.NET, Entity Framework and C# (5 yrs); review code written by other developers &create metrics for Software quality assurance using Microsoft DEVOPS, Visual Studio online, Sourcetree, ReSharper, Microsoft Build Server (2 yrs).
Send resume to Santoshi.Kamble@Spray.com
. Subject line must reference K022472.
Corporate Law Assistant – Italian Law (Chicago, IL – Downtown)
Duties: Analyze matters and assist in negotiations involving Italian Business Association law under the supervision of a partner admitted to practice law in Illinois (to the extent permitted by Article VIII of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct (Rules 5.3 and 5.5)) Requirements: Master’s Degree (“Laurea Specialistica”) in Italian Company Law from an accredited Italian law school, with specialization (“Cultore Della Materia”) in Business Association Law; and Corporate Mediator Specialist Certification (“Spezializzazione per Mediatori”) for Professional Mediator (“Conciliatore Professionista”) Submit resume to: imbrannon@bclplaw.com
Systems Solutions Architect (Master’s w/ 3 yrs exp; Major: Technology or equiv.; – Chicago, IL.
Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: Java, J2EE, Java Script, Oracle, Eclipse Helios, Apache Tomcat, Apache Poi, SVN, J-UNIT, IBM-RSA, IBM-Curam, Agile with JIRA, Team City, MySQL, SQL Developer, TOAD, Shell Scripting SharePoint, Selenium, Hibernate JPA, JSP, Servlets and Web Services; Must have experience in designing, developing and implementing applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.
Sr. Technical Lead (Bachelor’s w/ 5 yrs exp; Major: Comp Engr or equiv.; Other suitable qualifications acceptable) – Chicago, IL.
Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: Load Runner, SilkPerformer, App Dynamics, JMeter, HP Diagnostics, Dynatrace, Java, FinMeasure, JVM profiling tools, C/C++, Oracle database servers, Oracle WebLogic, Linux, Unix, Windows, IBM WebSphere, VMWare virtualization & IBM Z series servers. Must have experience in developing & testing applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.
Data Analytics Engineer (Master’s w/ 3 yrs exp; Major: Management Info Systems, Innovation Management or equiv.; Chicago, IL.
Job entails working w/ & requires experience including: Power BI, DAX, M Language, R, Python, SAP Business Objects, Alteryx, SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, Snowflake, Oracle, SAP Functional, Sharepoint, XML, Visual Studio & Microsoft Azure; Must have experience in design, development & implementation of applications. Relocation & travel to unanticipated locations within USA possible. Send resumes to WindyCity Technologies Inc., Attn: HR, 3601 W. Devon Ave, Ste. 306, Chicago, IL – 60659.
QA Analyst 3 – Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Test & validate SW apps. Reqs Bach in CS, Engin or rltd & 2 yrs exp use Agile methods to perfrm SW QA test, incl functionl & automatn test; create test cases; & perfrm defect mgmt by track and report SW defects. Apply to: denise_mapes@cable.comcast.com
. Ref Job ID #2318
Sr. Manager of QA– Comcast Cable Comm, LLC, Chicago, IL.
Manage QA team resp for build, test and supprt SW apps used by cable media sales. Reqs Bach in CS, Engin or rltd tech field & 5 yrs exp particpat in full SDLC; particpat in QA processes used to test SW apps; evaluat & implmnt QA processes & tools; estimate work effort req’d by team for QA tasks; of which 2 yrs must incl use Agile methods to perfrm SW QA testing. Apply to: denise_mapes@cable.comcast.com
Ref Job ID #0308
El Milagro, Inc. seeks an Accountant
. Mail resume to 2919 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL.
El Milagro, Inc. seeks a Corporate Law Assistant.
Mail resume to 3050 W. 26th St. Chicago, IL.
Foreign Language Teacher: Chicago IL.
Teach Serbian lang & literature children from preschool to 8th grade. Prep course materials, assignments, handouts. Evaluate, grade students' work. Prep/deliver lectures how to speak, write in Serbian lang, cultural aspects. Bachelor of Philology. Fluent in Serbian. 2 yrs exp. Res: Saint Sava Academy; principal@stsavaacademy.org
Business Manager:
Direct, coord activities of real estate investment comp for optimum efficiency in sales. Plan, develop business policies, goals, marketing, sales. Comm w/clients, subcontractors, management. Direct admin activities. Prep contracts. Negotiate w/ clients. Bachelor in any field. Must speak Polish. 2 yrs exp. Res: Corkers, Inc, 441 E Washington St, Des Plaines IL 60016
Operations Research Analyst: Chicago IL.
Formulate, apply math, financial modeling & other optimizing methods to develop, interpret info that assists mgnt w/decision making, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. Develop, supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, implementation. MBA + 5 yrs of exp. Res: Ravinia Capital Performance Improvement LLC; tgoldblatt@raviniacapitalllc.com
Computer & Information Systems Spec.: Alsip IL.
Resolve tech problems, provide training. Support new tech impl. Troubleshoot hardware, software, network. Design software solutions. Develop, write comp programs to store, locate, retrieve specific docs, data, & info. Bachelor’s in any technical field. 1 yr exp in any computer related field. Res: Polmax Truck and Trailer Repair Center, jobs@polmaxrepair.com
IT Specialist:
IT eqpt maintenance: phones, network, sensors, CCTV, printers, PCs. Website, software dvlpmt, upgrade. IT systems installation, data processing, info systems for smooth operation of transp company. Monitoring systems in commercial buildings. Bachelor’s in Comp Science, Comp Engineering or Information Tech. 2 yrs exp as IT Specialist, Dvlpmt Manager or closely related. Res: Green Light Express Ltd, 8926 N Greenwood Ave, #235, Niles IL 60774
MARKETPLACE
For Sale
8 Drop vans 53'
20 aluminum & combo flatbeds 48'
6 covered wagons
6 reefers 53'
DOT tested
Financing available
Call Bruce 815-674-5230 or 815-842-2888
Miracle Massage.
Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641
Zosia’s House Cleaning
Hardworking, independent. 20+ years experience. Will clean house, apartment, office. Free estimate included. 630-290-1701
PERSONALS
Rock Your Fun - out the door with Guns N Roses, ACDC, L. Zeppelin, White Snake, Joey Perry, Smiley faces with Julia Roberts, Marilyn Monroe
Love,
Dominick Defanso
Tracy Guns
312-206-0867
773-323-5173
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service,
Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995