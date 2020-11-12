Classifieds 

JOBS
Marketing Coordinator (Chicago)
Plan and coordinate marketing policies for expansion of soy food product sales in the Middle East. Fluency in Arabic and English required. Must travel to Egypt 3 times per year. Send resume to amir_wassef@egusllc.com
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Lead Application Administrator
to operate & maintain the internal software applications & work closely w/various business & IT teams to identify & implement solutions to meet business objectives. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com
, to be considered, reference Job ID:20-9006 in the subject line
Athletic Director:
Conduct age appropriate coach’s clinics; skill dvlpmt clinics & train’g sessions; create long & short term seasonal & yearly objectives w/ regards to the specific age ranges & skill dvlpmt; plan & implement sessions; & act as a resource for coaches & players at the club, educate parents on the clubs policies & philosophies on youth dvlpmt through orientat’ns & written material; organiz’g & conduct’g camps for players w/in the club; conduct’g & facilitat’g player try outs; organiz’g & facilitat’g coach’s clinics; evaluat’ns coaches to ensure the clubs philosophies are being met; & assessing, evaluat’ns & giving feedback to coaches throughout the season. promote the club; attend club meetings to give regular updates of tech dvlpmt w/in the age range; liaise w/Illinois youth soccer association to gather up to date info to pass on to the coaches, players & parents w/in the club; identify talented players in the club & ensure they are on the correct player pathway, direct’g them towards a higher level of soccer such as Olympic Development Programs; dsgn info packets for new coaches; dsgn & implement players evaluat’ns forms; & dsgn train’g priorities for each age group & level. Req’d: BA in Athletic Coaching & 2 yrs exp in athletic coach’s, soccer. Mail resumes to:Chicago City Soccer Club, ATTN: Marie Zenere, 1414 W. Irving Park Rd. Ste. 1, Chicago, IL 60613
Living the Language, LLC seeks an Assistant Preschool Teacher.
Mail resume to 2111 S Michigan, Chicago, IL.
Asoke, LLC seeks a Chef.
Mail resume to 1616 N Kedzie, Chicago, IL
The Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, Inc. seeks a Certified Nurse Assistant.
Mail resume to 220 N First St, Wheeling, IL.
Dozika, Inc seeks a Chef.
Mail resume to 601 Dempster St, Evanstone, IL.
United Survey Service, LLC seeks a Land Survey Technician.
Mail resume to 7710 Central Ave, River Forest, IL.
Ryuu Group, LLC seeks an IT Specialist.
Mail resume to 2766 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL.
Amko International, Inc seeks an International Marketing Specialist.
Mail resume to 911 N Hilltop Dr, Itasca, IL.
Creative Representative: Chicago IL.
Sale, facilitate printing services to clients. Assist, advise on special events accessories: design, style, budget. Arrange, design, monitor execution of audio-visual printed decorations, invitations, displays, commercial graphics, logos. Customer service, prep contracts. Use graphic software. 1 yr exp. Must speak Polish. Res: Art Vision LLC, artvisionone@gmail.com
Medical Research Network seeks a Manager of Compliance in Evanston, IL
to ensure all functions, programs and projects for the MRN are working in compliance with MRN’s quality standards and written procedures. Req. BS + 1 yr exp or in lieu of BS 2 addt’l yrs of exp. Mail resume to: (MRN), Attn: Graham Wylie, 8001 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie, IL 60077. Must reference Job Title: Manager of Compliance; Code: 000001. EOE.
RENTALS
Apartment for rent in West Andersonville.
Beautiful apartment, must see, all newly rehabbed! Cats allowed, no dogs.
Call Vera at 773-274-8315
Apartment for rent, 4 rooms including one bedroom.
Apartment is located in shopping area of Humboldt Park with access to CTA bus and trains. Metra train is nearby. Rent is $950 monthly plus security deposit. Heat is included. (773) 592-2989
PROFESSIONALS AND SERVICES
CLEANING SERVICES
CHESTNUT ORGANIZING AND CLEANING SERVICES: especially for people who need an organizing service because of depression, elderly, physical or mental challenges or other causes for your home’s clutter, disorganization, dysfunction, etc. We can organize for the downsizing of your current possessions to more easily move into a smaller home. With your help, we can help to organize your move. We can organize and clean for the deceased in lieu of having the bereaved needing to do the preparation to sell or rent the deceased’s home. We are absolutely not judgmental; we’ve seen and done “worse” than your job assignment. With your help, can we please help you? Chestnut Cleaning Service: 312-332-5575. www.ChestnutCleaning.com
COUNSELING & PSYCHOTHERAPY
IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES we need not isolate. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or depressed we can talk. I can help you better understand these situations and create solutions for them. My practical approach entails a therapeutic alliance that is affirming, empathic, and interactive. To talk contact Michael J. Bland, Psy.D., LCPC. Northside location. 773-404-8161. Michael@BlandTherapy.com
/ www.BlandTherapy.com
PERSONALS
First its Thanksgiving, then X-mas.
Well have fun shopping at the mall, record stores, T-shirts, BANDS download music on the tube. So much fun GNR, Aerosmith, M. Crue, B. Sabbath, ACDC, Oh I love Pink, J Bieber, LaGa B., Spears, Bowie, Poison, Madonna,Madonna, Gwen, J Lo, Shakira - Towe & I.
Happy Happy Happy
Guns N Rose
Britney Beach
Tracy Guns
Are you ready? It’s Fall.
It’s time, for the mall, to buy CD’s DVDs (BAND T-shirts), etc. Album covers. It’s Guns N Rose. Thank you National Record World + Publishers. Kindness to fans, friends, family. Stay well.
Love “GNR report!”
Rock Star Bunny Pro
Tracy Guns Production
Album Cover of the Year 2011-2012
#1 Lady GaGa - Born this Way.
312-206-0867
773-323-5173
ADULT SERVICES
Phonesex Dungeon
For all your WICKED desires and UNGODLY sins. Call Chyna 1 (888) 741-1076 $3.99 per min
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.
24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995