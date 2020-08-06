Classifieds 

JOBS
Arthur J. Gallagher Service Company, LLC in Rolling Meadows, IL seeks an Global HRIS Technical Manager to manage & deliver on projects, both local & global, working directly w/ customers to advise on complex use of Oracle HRMS products & resolving highly complex & mission-critical issues. Reqs. BS+5yrs exp.; Mail resume to: Attn: HR (000227), 2850 Golf Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Must Ref Job Title. EOE.
WAFIOS Machinery Corp – Nat’l Product Sales Mgr, Forming Machines – Mokena, IL. Provide technical demonstration for customers/prospects
& represent company at events. Develop quote strategies. Provide & implement strategy for sales closures. 50-70% travel req’d (mostly domestic). Bachelor’s or equiv in Industrial Eng’g, Eng’g Mgmt, Technology
Mgmt or related req’d & 3 yrs exp.: as technical sales mgr in fastener industry; w/ company prospecting, research, & developing new accounts, presenting product &/or solution, negotiating terms & closing deal; managing facets of cold forming & thread rolling machine sales; w/ cold forming machines; & meeting sales targets. Resume to HR@WAFIOS.US.
Profusion Foods Inc. seeks an Operations Research Analyst based at Chicago, IL to optimize sales efficiency. Position req a Master’s degree in Biz Admin, etc. & 1+ yrs of exp. Send resume to E. Chen, President, PFI, 7131 W 61st St, Chicago, IL 60638
Northwestern Memorial Healthcare seeks Cytogenetic Technologists for Chicago, IL to perform test procedures in the Cytogenetics Laboratory & convey the results to the physician. Bachelor’s degree in Genetics/MT/MLS/other field qualifying applicant under 42 CFR Part 493 req’d. ASCP CG certified or eligible req’d. Drug test & background check req’d Apply online: https://jobs.nm.org/ Requisition ID: REF8554M. EOE
Director, Software Development Engineering
4C Insights, Inc.
Chicago, Illinois
Developing effective software architecture, enforcing good software development principles, and providing technical oversight. Manage multiple software development teams to create new products or new versions of an existing product. Must have a Bachelor's degree in software engineering. The position also requires three (3) years of experience as a Software Development Engineer. Must have experience with developing and shipping software products that incorporate machine learning and data science. Must also have experience with Python, C++, SQL, Mongo, Javascript, Kubernetes/Docker. The position offers the option of limited telecommuting up to 20% of the time. All telecommuting must be done within 50 miles of the main worksite. Qualified applicants should submit their resume to careers@4cinsights.com and reference code DSDE0720.
Wanted Experience Drivers and Movers ASAP Call 773-487-9900
RENTALS
Near Wrigley Field Walk to Paulina Brown Line
2 Bedroom apartment in a beautiful building. One Garage Space. Washer/Dryer Cable included. Available Sept 1st. Send email to set up a showing. $1,625 per month
fletcherknight@aol.com
Wicker Park/Bucktown, 4 rooms,sunny, hardwood floors throughout, electronic security, quiet, great landscaping, walkability rating 96 with Blue Line, 3 buses, library nearby. $1,500 a month includes utilities. Call or text 773.430.7512. Call 773.772.8159.
MARKETPLACE
Zosia’s House Cleaning
Hardworking, independent. 20+ years experience. Will clean house, apartment, office. Free estimate included. 630-290-1701
For Sale
8 Drop vans 53'
20 aluminum & combo flatbeds 48'
6 covered wagons
6 reefers 53'
DOT tested
Financing available
Call Bruce 815-674-5230 or 815-842-2888
Miracle Massage. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995
PERSONALS
GNR, Bandman Buckethead, Aerosmith, M. Crue, ACDC, B. Sabbath. Fun with L. GaGa, J. Bieber, Gwen, Rue. T. Banks, Camilia, S. Mendez, C. Underwood, Monkeys, E. Goldberg
Love,
Hollywood Rose
GNR - Tracy Guns
312-206-0867
773-323-5137
