Classifieds 

Arthur J. Gallagher Service Company, LLC in Rolling Meadows, IL seeks an Global HRIS Technical Manager to manage & deliver on projects, both local & global, working directly w/ customers to advise on complex use of Oracle HRMS products & resolving highly complex & mission-critical issues. Reqs. BS+5yrs exp.; Mail resume to: Attn: HR (000227), 2850 Golf Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Must Ref Job Title. EOE.



WAFIOS Machinery Corp – Nat’l Product Sales Mgr, Forming Machines – Mokena, IL. Provide technical demonstration for customers/prospects

& represent company at events. Develop quote strategies. Provide & implement strategy for sales closures. 50-70% travel req’d (mostly domestic). Bachelor’s or equiv in Industrial Eng’g, Eng’g Mgmt, Technology

Mgmt or related req’d & 3 yrs exp.: as technical sales mgr in fastener industry; w/ company prospecting, research, & developing new accounts, presenting product &/or solution, negotiating terms & closing deal; managing facets of cold forming & thread rolling machine sales; w/ cold forming machines; & meeting sales targets. Resume to HR@WAFIOS.US.



Profusion Foods Inc. seeks an Operations Research Analyst based at Chicago, IL to optimize sales efficiency. Position req a Master’s degree in Biz Admin, etc. & 1+ yrs of exp. Send resume to E. Chen, President, PFI, 7131 W 61st St, Chicago, IL 60638



Northwestern Memorial Healthcare seeks Cytogenetic Technologists for Chicago, IL to perform test procedures in the Cytogenetics Laboratory & convey the results to the physician. Bachelor’s degree in Genetics/MT/MLS/other field qualifying applicant under 42 CFR Part 493 req’d. ASCP CG certified or eligible req’d. Drug test & background check req’d Apply online: https://jobs.nm.org/ Requisition ID: REF8554M. EOE



Director, Software Development Engineering

4C Insights, Inc.

Chicago, Illinois

Developing effective software architecture, enforcing good software development principles, and providing technical oversight. Manage multiple software development teams to create new products or new versions of an existing product. Must have a Bachelor's degree in software engineering. The position also requires three (3) years of experience as a Software Development Engineer. Must have experience with developing and shipping software products that incorporate machine learning and data science. Must also have experience with Python, C++, SQL, Mongo, Javascript, Kubernetes/Docker. The position offers the option of limited telecommuting up to 20% of the time. All telecommuting must be done within 50 miles of the main worksite. Qualified applicants should submit their resume to careers@4cinsights.com and reference code DSDE0720.



Wanted Experience Drivers and Movers ASAP Call 773-487-9900





Near Wrigley Field Walk to Paulina Brown Line

2 Bedroom apartment in a beautiful building. One Garage Space. Washer/Dryer Cable included. Available Sept 1st. Send email to set up a showing. $1,625 per month

fletcherknight@aol.com



Wicker Park/Bucktown, 4 rooms,sunny, hardwood floors throughout, electronic security, quiet, great landscaping, walkability rating 96 with Blue Line, 3 buses, library nearby. $1,500 a month includes utilities. Call or text 773.430.7512. Call 773.772.8159.





Zosia’s House Cleaning

Hardworking, independent. 20+ years experience. Will clean house, apartment, office. Free estimate included. 630-290-1701



For Sale

8 Drop vans 53'

20 aluminum & combo flatbeds 48'

6 covered wagons

6 reefers 53'

DOT tested

Financing available

Call Bruce 815-674-5230 or 815-842-2888



Miracle Massage. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641





