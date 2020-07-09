Classifieds 

JOBS
Ezza Nails is Hiring Nail Techs
- Great Mani / Pedi skills (1yr experience)
- Passionate customer service
- Committed to Teamwork
- Goal-oriented
Apply www.ezzanails.com/careers
Teacher, Mandarin Program.
Intercultural Montessori Foreign Language Immersion School, dba Intercultural Montessori Language School, in Chicago, IL. Teach kindergarten level academic, social and formative skills in both English and Mandarin languages. Req: Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education or related. Fluent in Mandarin. Email resume to careers@interculturalmontessori.org.
Oral Surgeon
All Kids Dental Center D/B/A All Family Dental and Braces
Elgin, IL, Rockford, IL, and Aurora, IL
Provide oral surgery services to underinsured patient population at offices in Elgin, Rockford, and Aurora, Illinois. Diagnose problems of the oral and maxillofacial regions. Perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects. Perform surgery to improve function or appearance of the oral and maxillofacial regions. Must have a Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS) or Doctorate in Dental Medicine (DMD)as well as an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Certificate. Must be licensed as a Dental Specialist in the State of Illinois. Qualified applicants should send their resume to mary.lindsey@uniteddentalpartners.com and reference code OS0120.
Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Software Engineer
to be part of our development of e-Discovery platform. Must be willing to occ. work in the evening or on the weekend. Submit resumes to Recruiting@relativity.com, to be considered, reference Job ID: 20-9004 in the subject line.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago seeks Data Developers for Chicago, IL
to design, create, deploy & manage ETL or other data integration solutions in a healthcare env. Bachelor’s in Info Systems/related field+2yrs exp req’d. Req’d skills: 2 yrs w/:db architecture & data development. Exp must include: healthcare data & analytics; one of: Java, Python, C++; design of data models; ETL; ODS; Data Marts; Cubes; SSIS; SSRS; SAS; R; T-SQL; validating & cleaning data. Apply at https://careers-luriechildrens.icims.com/jobs/13051/data-developer/job Tracking code: 2020-13051
The Dept. of Oral Medicine & Diagnostic Sciences at the Univ. of IL at Chicago (UIC)
, located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Clinical Assistant Professor. This position is responsible for instruction, assessment and development of curriculum in the Oral Medicine/Orofacial Pain Clinic. Under direction and supervision, this position will assist department in teaching, training, and advising graduate and undergraduate students regarding Oral Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences through didactic and clinical methods, and will utilize knowledge of Oral Medicine, Oral Facial Pain, and related disorders to perform teaching, clinic, and service-oriented tasks, will provide clinical orofacial and dental patient care to a diverse patient population, and will conduct medical science research in the field of Oral Medicine and Oral Facial Pain, publish and present research findings, and participate in curriculum development. Requires a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree, or Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree, or its foreign equivalent, in the field of dentistry or related field of study, 2 yrs of university-based postgraduate training in Orofacial Pain or related training, certification by the American Board of Orofacial Pain, and a valid IL dental license or eligibility for IL dental licensure. Some travel may be required for conferences or professional development. For fullest consideration, please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 8/5/2020 to Susan Lloyd, Dept. of Oral Medicine & Diagnostic Sciences, 801 S Paulina St, Chicago IL 60612 or via email to slloyd2@uic.edu. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Sales Engineer
Power Electronics International Inc.
East Dundee, IL
Design and testing of electromechanical controls and presentation of expert knowledge of products to existing and future customers. Design custom modifications to our basic equipment to meet individual customer requirements, and to price the equipment. Understand the customers equipment structure, operations capacity, and torque. Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering. The position also requires one (1) year of experience as a Mechanical Engineer. Must also have one (1) year of experience with electromechanical controls; AutoCAD electrical; and the design of overhead electromechanical cranes. Qualified applicants should submit their resume to pemarketing@peinfo.com and reference job code SE0620.
Marketing Specialist
Palm USA Inc in Chicago, IL; Marketing Specialist w/BA in Business or related, Research customer' preference, Forecast marketing, sales trends; Devel. procedures for identifying advt. needs, Send resume@ Jin Noh 5050 W. Lawrence Ave. Chicago, IL
Computer Programmer
Chade Fashions Inc in Niles seeks a Comp. Programmer w/BA in CS; Software programming; developing, editing, managing, Send resume@ Kyooyung Lee, 6400 W Gross Point Rd Niles, IL
RENTALS
3 unit condo style building, North Lincoln Square,
great investment property, low expenses, rehabbed 2/3 bedroom units, new kitchens with granite countertops, separate heat and utilities, full basement, private parking, new roof, electrical and plumbing. 2720 W. Summerdale, Chicago. $539,000 Approx. income $50,000/year. By owner. Call Louie (847) 361-9282
Lake view area Lincoln & Damen Close to Brown line
Two flat 1st floor:Freshly painted 1 bedroom w/remodeled kitchen w/ dishwasher and bathroom. Hard floors & plenty closets space. Laundry amenities on premises with heat 1250/mo 773 369 1525
MARKETPLACE
Miracle Massage.
Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641
For Sale
8 Drop vans 53'
20 aluminum & combo flatbeds 48'
6 covered wagons
6 reefers 53'
DOT tested
Financing available
Call Bruce 815-674-5230 or 815-842-2888
PERSONALS
GNR,
Bandman Buckethead, Aerosmith, M. Crue, ACDC, B. Sabbath. Fun with L. GaGa, J. Bieber, Gwen, Rue. T. Banks, Camilia, S. Mendez, C. Underwood, Monkeys, E. Goldberg
Love
Hollywood Rose
GNR - Tracy Guns
312-206-0864
773-323-5137
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle’s Lip Service,
Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995